Tacos in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve tacos
Cilantro Taqueria @ Porco
2527 West 25th St, Cleveland
|Chicken Taco
|$3.50
🐓
|Birria Tacos
|$12.99
3 Birria Tacos (beef) with cilantro & onion & 6oz of beef consommé.
Twisted Taino Restaurant
5633 Pearl Rd, Parma
|Gourmet Tacos (Min of 3)
3 Soft Corn Tacos of choice topped w. mild Pico de Gallo & Signature Avocado Based Jaramillo Sauce.
|Birria-Queso Tacos
|$13.99
Two Soft Corn Tortillas filled with Queso Blanco and smothered with Beef Consomé, then stuffed again with more Queso Blanco & Steak. Served w. Chopped Cilantro & Avocado-Habanero Salsa & Beef Consomé
TAPAS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
MOJO world eats & drink
2196 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights
|BRISKET TACOS
|$13.00
MOMOCHO
1835 Fulton Rd, Cleveland
|MACHACA TACOS
|$15.00
coffee + chile ancho braised beef BRISKET | guacamole (gf)
|CARNITAS TACOS
|$15.00
adobo + citrus braised PORK | pickled jalapeno mustard crema
|POLLO TACO
|$15.00
oaxacan chocolate + red chile mole chicken | citrus crema
Ohio City Burrito - W 25th
1844 W. 25th Street, Cleveland
|Talia's Taco
|$3.50
Choice of soft flour or soft corn shell, filled with your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce and choice of salsa.
|Taco Salad
|$9.00
Bed of corn tortilla chips & lettuce topped with your choice of beans & meat, cheese, salsa, guacamole & sour cream
|25th Street Taco
|$4.00
A double-layer taco with refried beans sandwiched between a soft flour & crispy corn shell. Your choice of meat & all the fixin's
BBQ
Proof
2258 Professor Ave, Cleveland
|BRISKET TACOS
|$14.00
14 hr Smoked CAB Brisket, Local Smoked Cheddar, Salsa Verde, Slaw, KC BBQ
|HARVEST PORK TACOS
|$12.00
Pulled Pork, Local Smoked Cheddar, Bacon-Apple Jam, Carolina BBQ
Ohio City Burrito - Downtown
526 Superior Avenue, Cleveland
|Talia's Taco
|$3.50
Choice of soft flour or soft corn shell, filled with your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce and choice of salsa.
|Taco Salad
|$9.00
Bed of corn tortilla chips & lettuce topped with your choice of beans & meat, cheese, salsa, guacamole & sour cream
|25th Street Taco
|$4.00
A double-layer taco with refried beans sandwiched between a soft flour & crispy corn shell. Your choice of meat & all the fixin's
La Fiesta
783 Alpha Drive, Highland Heights
|Taco Salad
|$12.00
Pick a protein to go with a Bed of Salad, a dash of beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, onions and sweet peppers, corn salsa, sour cream and cheese in a fried crispy shell
|(3) Tacos
|$10.00
3 Taco served on corn tortillas with cilantro, diced onions, lime, pickled onions and salsa. Additional toppings can be added for a small charge.
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
El Rinconcito Chapin
3330 Broadview Rd, Cleveland
|Taco - Shrimp
|$3.00
|Taco - Carnitas
|$3.00
|Taco - Steak (Asada)
|$2.50
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cilantro Taqueria
2783 Euclid Heights Blvd, Cleveland
|Ground Beef Taco
|$3.50
|Quesabirria Tacos (3) w Consommé
|$12.99
3 beef, cheese, onion & cilantro quesabirria-style tacos and 12 oz of consommé soup w onion & cilantro.
|al Pastor Taco
|$3.50
Pork with special rub & cooked on a spit.