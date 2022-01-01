Tacos in Cleveland

Go
Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve tacos

Chicken Taco image

 

Cilantro Taqueria @ Porco

2527 West 25th St, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Taco$3.50
🐓
Birria Tacos$12.99
3 Birria Tacos (beef) with cilantro & onion & 6oz of beef consommé.
More about Cilantro Taqueria @ Porco
Gourmet Tacos (Min of 3) image

 

Twisted Taino Restaurant

5633 Pearl Rd, Parma

Avg 4.5 (343 reviews)
Takeout
Gourmet Tacos (Min of 3)
3 Soft Corn Tacos of choice topped w. mild Pico de Gallo & Signature Avocado Based Jaramillo Sauce.
Birria-Queso Tacos$13.99
Two Soft Corn Tortillas filled with Queso Blanco and smothered with Beef Consomé, then stuffed again with more Queso Blanco & Steak. Served w. Chopped Cilantro & Avocado-Habanero Salsa & Beef Consomé
More about Twisted Taino Restaurant
BRISKET TACOS image

TAPAS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

MOJO world eats & drink

2196 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.3 (53 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BRISKET TACOS$13.00
More about MOJO world eats & drink
MACHACA TACOS image

 

MOMOCHO

1835 Fulton Rd, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (2745 reviews)
Takeout
MACHACA TACOS$15.00
coffee + chile ancho braised beef BRISKET | guacamole (gf)
CARNITAS TACOS$15.00
adobo + citrus braised PORK | pickled jalapeno mustard crema
POLLO TACO$15.00
oaxacan chocolate + red chile mole chicken | citrus crema
More about MOMOCHO
Taco Salad image

 

Ohio City Burrito - W 25th

1844 W. 25th Street, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Talia's Taco$3.50
Choice of soft flour or soft corn shell, filled with your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce and choice of salsa.
Taco Salad$9.00
Bed of corn tortilla chips & lettuce topped with your choice of beans & meat, cheese, salsa, guacamole & sour cream
25th Street Taco$4.00
A double-layer taco with refried beans sandwiched between a soft flour & crispy corn shell. Your choice of meat & all the fixin's
More about Ohio City Burrito - W 25th
Proof image

BBQ

Proof

2258 Professor Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BRISKET TACOS$14.00
14 hr Smoked CAB Brisket, Local Smoked Cheddar, Salsa Verde, Slaw, KC BBQ
HARVEST PORK TACOS$12.00
Pulled Pork, Local Smoked Cheddar, Bacon-Apple Jam, Carolina BBQ
More about Proof
Taco Salad image

 

Ohio City Burrito - Downtown

526 Superior Avenue, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Talia's Taco$3.50
Choice of soft flour or soft corn shell, filled with your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce and choice of salsa.
Taco Salad$9.00
Bed of corn tortilla chips & lettuce topped with your choice of beans & meat, cheese, salsa, guacamole & sour cream
25th Street Taco$4.00
A double-layer taco with refried beans sandwiched between a soft flour & crispy corn shell. Your choice of meat & all the fixin's
More about Ohio City Burrito - Downtown
La Fiesta image

 

La Fiesta

783 Alpha Drive, Highland Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$12.00
Pick a protein to go with a Bed of Salad, a dash of beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, onions and sweet peppers, corn salsa, sour cream and cheese in a fried crispy shell
(3) Tacos$10.00
3 Taco served on corn tortillas with cilantro, diced onions, lime, pickled onions and salsa. Additional toppings can be added for a small charge.
More about La Fiesta
El Rinconcito Chapin image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

El Rinconcito Chapin

3330 Broadview Rd, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (627 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco - Shrimp$3.00
Taco - Carnitas$3.00
Taco - Steak (Asada)$2.50
More about El Rinconcito Chapin
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cilantro Taqueria

2783 Euclid Heights Blvd, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (3400 reviews)
Takeout
Ground Beef Taco$3.50
Quesabirria Tacos (3) w Consommé$12.99
3 beef, cheese, onion & cilantro quesabirria-style tacos and 12 oz of consommé soup w onion & cilantro.
al Pastor Taco$3.50
Pork with special rub & cooked on a spit.
More about Cilantro Taqueria
The South Side image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The South Side

2207 W 11th St, Cleveland

Avg 3.9 (691 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TACOS
More about The South Side
Mayfield Taco Trio image

 

The Tavern of Mayfield

6088 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield hts

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mayfield Taco Trio$11.00
Fresh pico, cabbage slaw, cilantro lime crema, on a flour tortilla with choice of blackened shrimp, grilled chicken or steak, or ground beef
More about The Tavern of Mayfield

Browse other tasty dishes in Cleveland

Boneless Wings

Pork Chops

Crispy Chicken

Cobbler

Filet Mignon

Salmon

Cobb Salad

Mac And Cheese

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cleveland to explore

Ohio City

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Gateway District

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Detroit-Shoreway

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

East Bank

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Old Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Tremont

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Playhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Cleveland to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Beachwood

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston