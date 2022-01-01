Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Cleveland restaurants that serve tortas

La Fiesta image

 

La Fiesta

783 Alpha Drive, Highland Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Torta$10.00
Fresh bollilo bread, dressed with refried beans, guacamole, pico, lettuce and your choice of protein.
More about La Fiesta
El Rinconcito Chapin image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

El Rinconcito Chapin

3330 Broadview Rd, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (627 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Torta Guatemalteca$13.00
More about El Rinconcito Chapin
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Ohio City Pizzeria

3223 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (98 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Torta Caprese$7.00
Gluten Free Chocolate Almond Tort
More about Ohio City Pizzeria
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cilantro Taqueria

2783 Euclid Heights Blvd, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (3400 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Torta$9.99
Steak Mexican Sandwich
Carnitas Torta$9.99
Pulled Pork Mexican Sandwich
al Pastor Torta$9.99
Pork (with special rub & cooked on a spit) Mexican Sandwich
More about Cilantro Taqueria
Restaurant banner

 

Paradise Ranch

7503 Granger Road, Valley view

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mexican Tortas$18.40
Loaf of bread loaded with your choice of meat; Steak, chicken, or Carnitas. Refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, mayo, avocado come inside served with fries.
More about Paradise Ranch

