Tortas in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve tortas
More about La Fiesta
La Fiesta
783 Alpha Drive, Highland Heights
|Torta
|$10.00
Fresh bollilo bread, dressed with refried beans, guacamole, pico, lettuce and your choice of protein.
More about El Rinconcito Chapin
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
El Rinconcito Chapin
3330 Broadview Rd, Cleveland
|Torta Guatemalteca
|$13.00
More about Ohio City Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Ohio City Pizzeria
3223 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|Torta Caprese
|$7.00
Gluten Free Chocolate Almond Tort
More about Cilantro Taqueria
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cilantro Taqueria
2783 Euclid Heights Blvd, Cleveland
|Steak Torta
|$9.99
Steak Mexican Sandwich
|Carnitas Torta
|$9.99
Pulled Pork Mexican Sandwich
|al Pastor Torta
|$9.99
Pork (with special rub & cooked on a spit) Mexican Sandwich