Tuna salad in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve tuna salad
SASA Restaurant
13120 Shaker Square, Cleveland
|Ginger Green Salad w/ Tuna Tataki
|$17.00
Aladdin's Eatery
18334 E. Bagley Rd, Middleburg Heights
|Grilled Tuna Salad
|$14.75
Gluten-Free. Grilled tuna steak, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
Cleveland Racquet Club
29825 Chagrin Blvd, Cleveland
|Tuna Poke Salad
|$12.00
almond, orange, avocado and sesame seeds
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$9.00
Stone Oven - LEE Road
2267 Lee Road, Cleveland Height
|DILL TUNA SALAD
|$8.50
Dill tuna salad made with red and green peppers and mayo, topped with romaine lettuce — served on your choice of today’s bread.
|1/2 TUNA SALAD
|$4.75
CAKES
Luna Bakery & Cafe
2482 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland
|Albacore Tuna Salad
|$8.00
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Aladdin's Eatery
12447 Cedar Rd, Cleveland Heights
|Grilled Tuna Salad
|$14.75
Gluten-Free. Grilled tuna steak, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$7.99
Two scoops of our delicious tuna salad served on our Italian bread with lettuce & tomato slices. Cheese additional.
|Tuna Salad Wrap
|$7.49
|Tuna Salad
|$8.99
Iceberg lettuce topped with provolone cheese, tomatoes, & black olives. Then we add two scoops of our famous tuna salad absolutely delicious.
Served with your choice of dressing on the side. We throw in a slice of our delicious bread & butter.
Jacks Deli and Restaurant
14490 Cedar Rd, University Hts
|Tuna Salad Wrap
|$13.45
|Tuna Salad
|$13.95
|Tuna Salad App
|$13.50
Aladdin's Eatery
775 Som Center, Mayfield Village
|Grilled Tuna Salad
|$14.75
Gluten-Free. Grilled tuna steak, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
Aladdin's Eatery
9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland
|Grilled Tuna Salad
|$14.75
Gluten-Free. Grilled tuna steak, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing