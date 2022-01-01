Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Cleveland

Go
Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve tuna salad

SASA Restaurant image

 

SASA Restaurant

13120 Shaker Square, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ginger Green Salad w/ Tuna Tataki$17.00
More about SASA Restaurant
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

18334 E. Bagley Rd, Middleburg Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Tuna Salad$14.75
Gluten-Free. Grilled tuna steak, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Cleveland Racquet Club image

 

Cleveland Racquet Club

29825 Chagrin Blvd, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tuna Poke Salad$12.00
almond, orange, avocado and sesame seeds
Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.00
More about Cleveland Racquet Club
Stone Oven - LEE Road image

 

Stone Oven - LEE Road

2267 Lee Road, Cleveland Height

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
DILL TUNA SALAD$8.50
Dill tuna salad made with red and green peppers and mayo, topped with romaine lettuce — served on your choice of today’s bread.
1/2 TUNA SALAD$4.75
More about Stone Oven - LEE Road
Luna Bakery & Cafe image

CAKES

Luna Bakery & Cafe

2482 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland

Avg 4.8 (1311 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Albacore Tuna Salad$8.00
More about Luna Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Aladdin's Eatery

12447 Cedar Rd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.5 (725 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Tuna Salad$14.75
Gluten-Free. Grilled tuna steak, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant image

 

Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant

5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Salad Sandwich$7.99
Two scoops of our delicious tuna salad served on our Italian bread with lettuce & tomato slices. Cheese additional.
Tuna Salad Wrap$7.49
Tuna Salad$8.99
Iceberg lettuce topped with provolone cheese, tomatoes, & black olives. Then we add two scoops of our famous tuna salad absolutely delicious.
Served with your choice of dressing on the side. We throw in a slice of our delicious bread & butter.
More about Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
Jacks Deli and Restaurant image

 

Jacks Deli and Restaurant

14490 Cedar Rd, University Hts

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad Wrap$13.45
Tuna Salad$13.95
Tuna Salad App$13.50
More about Jacks Deli and Restaurant
The Grocery OHC image

 

The Grocery OHC

2600 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$11.00
More about The Grocery OHC
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

775 Som Center, Mayfield Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Tuna Salad$14.75
Gluten-Free. Grilled tuna steak, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.1 (82 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Tuna Salad$14.75
Gluten-Free. Grilled tuna steak, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Milky Way image

 

Milky Way

1982 warrensville center rd, cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.50
Tuna Salad Hoagie$10.95
Tuna Salad Wrap$9.50
More about Milky Way

Browse other tasty dishes in Cleveland

Mushroom Salad

Chicken Rolls

Blt Salad

Steak Salad

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Tomato Soup

Pad Thai

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cleveland to explore

Ohio City

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Gateway District

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Detroit-Shoreway

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tremont

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

East Bank

Avg 3.2 (6 restaurants)

Old Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Playhouse Square

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Cleveland to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Beachwood

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston