Tuna sandwiches in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches
Cleveland Racquet Club
29825 Chagrin Blvd, Cleveland
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$9.00
Gually's Bakery & Restaurant
6201 Denison Ave, Cleveland
|Tuna Sandwich
|$6.50
Water Bread (Pan De Agua) or Sweet Bread (Pan Sobao), <> Mayo, Green Pepper,
Onion (Cebolla), Lettuce (Lechuga), Tomatoes (Tomates), Tuna.
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$7.99
Two scoops of our delicious tuna salad served on our Italian bread with lettuce & tomato slices. Cheese additional.