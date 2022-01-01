Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna sandwiches in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Cleveland restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

Cleveland Racquet Club image

 

Cleveland Racquet Club

29825 Chagrin Blvd, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.00
More about Cleveland Racquet Club
Gually's Bakery & Restaurant image

 

Gually's Bakery & Restaurant

6201 Denison Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (239 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Sandwich$6.50
Water Bread (Pan De Agua) or Sweet Bread (Pan Sobao), <> Mayo, Green Pepper,
Onion (Cebolla), Lettuce (Lechuga), Tomatoes (Tomates), Tuna.
More about Gually's Bakery & Restaurant
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant image

 

Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant

5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Salad Sandwich$7.99
Two scoops of our delicious tuna salad served on our Italian bread with lettuce & tomato slices. Cheese additional.
More about Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
The Grocery OHC image

 

The Grocery OHC

2600 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$11.00
More about The Grocery OHC
Milky Way image

 

Milky Way

1982 warrensville center rd, cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.50
More about Milky Way

