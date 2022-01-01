Tuna steaks in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve tuna steaks
More about SASA Restaurant
SASA Restaurant
13120 Shaker Square, Cleveland
|Sesame Crusted Tuna Steak
|$19.00
sashimi-grade tuna coated with black & white sesame seeds, served with bok choy
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
18334 E. Bagley Rd, Middleburg Heights
|Tuna Steak Rolled
|$9.95
Grilled yellowfin tuna steak, greens, onions, turnips, pickles, curry spice, and our famous Garlic Sauce
More about Aladdin's Eatery
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Aladdin's Eatery
12447 Cedar Rd, Cleveland Heights
|Tuna Steak Rolled
|$9.95
Grilled yellowfin tuna steak, greens, onions, turnips, pickles, curry spice, and our famous Garlic Sauce
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
775 Som Center, Mayfield Village
|Tuna Steak Rolled
|$9.95
Grilled yellowfin tuna steak, greens, onions, turnips, pickles, curry spice, and our famous Garlic Sauce