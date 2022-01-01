Turkey clubs in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve turkey clubs
SANDWICHES
On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries
3471 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights
|Turkey Club
|$9.50
Turkey, Bacon jam, mayo, arugala, pickled onions
Flannery's Pub
323 Prospect ave, Cleveland
|Turkey Club
|$12.00
Smoked Turkey, Lettuce, Tom, White Cheddar, Applewood Bacon, Mayo, Country White Bread
Jacks Deli and Restaurant
14490 Cedar Rd, University Hts
|Turkey Club Wrap
|$14.95
Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille
10310 Cascade Crossing, Brooklyn
|Turkey Club Wrap.
|$11.50
Oven roasted turkey slices, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Choose White Flour, Wheat or Sun Dried Tomato tortilla.
Gus's Old Brooklyn Family Restaurant
4377 STATE RD, Cleveland
|Triple Decker Turkey Club
|$9.00