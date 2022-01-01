Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Cleveland restaurants that serve turkey clubs

On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries image

SANDWICHES

On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries

3471 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.6 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club$9.50
Turkey, Bacon jam, mayo, arugala, pickled onions
More about On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries
Flannery's Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Flannery's Pub

323 Prospect ave, Cleveland

Avg 4 (567 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club$12.00
Smoked Turkey, Lettuce, Tom, White Cheddar, Applewood Bacon, Mayo, Country White Bread
More about Flannery's Pub
Jacks Deli and Restaurant image

 

Jacks Deli and Restaurant

14490 Cedar Rd, University Hts

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Club Wrap$14.95
More about Jacks Deli and Restaurant
Item pic

 

Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille

10310 Cascade Crossing, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Club Wrap.$11.50
Oven roasted turkey slices, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Choose White Flour, Wheat or Sun Dried Tomato tortilla.
More about Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Gus's Old Brooklyn Family Restaurant

4377 STATE RD, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (151 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Triple Decker Turkey Club$9.00
More about Gus's Old Brooklyn Family Restaurant
Toast image

FRENCH FRIES

Toast

1365 West 65th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Sandwich$13.00
sundried tomato aioli, herb roasted turkey, toasted sourdough bread, pickled red onion, lettuce, swiss cheese
More about Toast

