Turkey wraps in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve turkey wraps
More about Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar
7768 W 130th St, Middleburg hts
|Turkey Bacon Wrap
|$12.95
Shaved Turkey ,Bacon,lettuce,tomato,cheddar cheese ranch
More about Sword and Shield: Normandy Culinary Arts - PCSD
Sword and Shield: Normandy Culinary Arts - PCSD
2500 W. Pleasant Valley Rd, Parma
|Cali Turkey Wrap
|$6.00
Flour tortilla with house-roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, red onion and cheddar cheese. Served w/ Parmesan Peppercorn Dressing