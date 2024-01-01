Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vanilla cake in Cleveland

Go
Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve vanilla cake

Luna Bakery & Cafe image

CAKES

Luna Bakery & Cafe - Cleveland

2482 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland

Avg 4.8 (1311 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vanilla Coffee Cake Bundt$4.00
More about Luna Bakery & Cafe - Cleveland
Banner pic

 

Breads & Beyond Bakery - 5578 State Rd

5578 State Rd, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vanilla cake pop$2.75
More about Breads & Beyond Bakery - 5578 State Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Cleveland

Chai Lattes

Sticky Buns

Lox

Beef Soup

Curry Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Chocolate Croissants

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cleveland to explore

Ohio City

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Gateway District

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Detroit-Shoreway

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Tremont

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

East Bank

Avg 3.2 (5 restaurants)

Old Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Playhouse Square

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Cleveland to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Beachwood

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (507 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (767 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1913 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (411 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (324 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (957 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston