Vegetarian sandwiches in Cleveland
SANDWICHES
On The Rise Artisan Bread and Pastries - Fairmount
3471 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights
|Italian Mushroom Sandwich (Vegetarian)
|$12.00
Roasted portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, house marinara, rosemary gremolata, shaved parm
Milky Way - Cleveland
1982 warrensville center rd, cleveland
|Vegetarian Chicken Sandwich
|$11.25
Vegetarian chicken cutlet, topped with lettuce tomato pickle
|Vegetarian Chicken Avocado Pesto Sandwich
|$11.95
Vegetarian chicken cutlet topped with avocado, lettuce, tomato and pesto