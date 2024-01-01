Vegetarian sandwiches in Cleveland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve vegetarian sandwiches

On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries image

SANDWICHES

On The Rise Artisan Bread and Pastries - Fairmount

3471 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.6 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Mushroom Sandwich (Vegetarian)$12.00
Roasted portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, house marinara, rosemary gremolata, shaved parm
(vegetarian)
More about On The Rise Artisan Bread and Pastries - Fairmount
Milky Way image

 

Milky Way - Cleveland

1982 warrensville center rd, cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetarian Chicken Sandwich$11.25
Vegetarian chicken cutlet, topped with lettuce tomato pickle
Vegetarian Chicken Avocado Pesto Sandwich$11.95
Vegetarian chicken cutlet topped with avocado, lettuce, tomato and pesto
More about Milky Way - Cleveland

