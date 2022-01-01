Waffles in Cleveland

Cleveland Breakfast Club image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Cleveland Breakfast Club

13228 Shaker Square, Cleveland

Avg 4.2 (511 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Waffles$14.95
More about Cleveland Breakfast Club
Best Gyros image

PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Best Gyros

2245 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.3 (4779 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Waffle Fries$3.99
Crispy waffle fries.
More about Best Gyros
The Vegan Club image

SANDWICHES

The Vegan Club

13228 Shaker Square, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (71 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chix & Waffles w/ Gritz$20.00
More about The Vegan Club
Hi and Dry image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hi and Dry

2221 Professor Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (372 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Waffles$14.25
crispy fried chicken tenders tossed in house mild sauce, side of ranch, waffles, powdered sugar *DISCLAIMER due to a nationwide chicken shortage our products may vary
More about Hi and Dry
Waffle Fries image

GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BEST GYROS

6629 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights

Avg 4.4 (1921 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Waffle Fries$3.50
Crispy waffle fries
More about BEST GYROS
Salt+Pepper Waffle Fries image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

KEEP THE CHANGE kitchen collective

5601 Tillman Ave, Cleveland

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salt+Pepper Waffle Fries$4.25
Crispy waffle fries tossed in salt + black pepper.
gluten-free | dairy-free | nut-free | vegan
More about KEEP THE CHANGE kitchen collective
Heart of Gold image

 

Heart of Gold

4133 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle Fries$4.00
More about Heart of Gold
Zanzibar image

 

Zanzibar

13225 Shaker Square, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken & Waffles$15.50
Served with a side of House Grits (Substitute the House Side for $1.50)
More about Zanzibar

