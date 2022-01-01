Waffles in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve waffles
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Cleveland Breakfast Club
13228 Shaker Square, Cleveland
|Chicken & Waffles
|$14.95
PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Best Gyros
2245 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights
|Waffle Fries
|$3.99
Crispy waffle fries.
SANDWICHES
The Vegan Club
13228 Shaker Square, Cleveland
|Chix & Waffles w/ Gritz
|$20.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hi and Dry
2221 Professor Ave, Cleveland
|Chicken & Waffles
|$14.25
crispy fried chicken tenders tossed in house mild sauce, side of ranch, waffles, powdered sugar *DISCLAIMER due to a nationwide chicken shortage our products may vary
GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BEST GYROS
6629 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights
|Waffle Fries
|$3.50
Crispy waffle fries
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
KEEP THE CHANGE kitchen collective
5601 Tillman Ave, Cleveland
|Salt+Pepper Waffle Fries
|$4.25
Crispy waffle fries tossed in salt + black pepper.
gluten-free | dairy-free | nut-free | vegan