White pizza in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve white pizza
More about Pizzazz on the Circle
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS
Pizzazz on the Circle
20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights
|Large White Pizza 12inch
|$16.00
Sicilian style with garlic, black pepper, imported olive oil topped with both provolone & Romano cheese
|Small White Pizza 9inch
|$11.00
Sicilian style with garlic, black pepper, imported olive oil topped with both provolone & Romano cheese
More about Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant - 1947 W. 25th St.
Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant - 1947 W. 25th St.
1947 W. 25th St., Cleveland
|White Pizza
|$19.00
More about Congins Pizza Cleveland
Congins Pizza Cleveland
18812 Nottingham Rd, Cleveland
|Large White Garlic Pizza
|$13.50
White Garlic Sauce, Oregano, & Cheese
|Personal White Garlic Pizza
|$7.00
White Garlic Sauce, Oregano, & Cheese
|Small White Garlic Pizza
|$11.00
White Garlic Sauce, Oregano, & Cheese