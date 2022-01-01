White pizza in Cleveland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

Pizzazz on the Circle

20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights

Avg 4.3 (793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Large White Pizza 12inch$16.00
Sicilian style with garlic, black pepper, imported olive oil topped with both provolone & Romano cheese
Small White Pizza 9inch$11.00
Sicilian style with garlic, black pepper, imported olive oil topped with both provolone & Romano cheese
More about Pizzazz on the Circle
Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant image

 

Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant - 1947 W. 25th St.

1947 W. 25th St., Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
White Pizza$19.00
More about Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant - 1947 W. 25th St.
Main pic

 

Congins Pizza Cleveland

18812 Nottingham Rd, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Large White Garlic Pizza$13.50
White Garlic Sauce, Oregano, & Cheese
Personal White Garlic Pizza$7.00
White Garlic Sauce, Oregano, & Cheese
Small White Garlic Pizza$11.00
White Garlic Sauce, Oregano, & Cheese
More about Congins Pizza Cleveland
Item pic

 

Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille - Brooklyn

10310 Cascade Crossing, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic & White Cheese Pizza$11.50
White cheeses blended with roasted garlic.
More about Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille - Brooklyn

