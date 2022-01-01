Gateway District restaurants you'll love

Gateway District restaurants
Toast

Gateway District's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Steakhouses
Southern
Soul Food
Must-try Gateway District restaurants

The Corner Alley image

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Alley

402 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

Avg 4 (202 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
fresh mozzarella, garlic aioli, arugula, tomato, candied bacon, brioche bun
Quesadilla$13.00
pulled chicken, cheddar, black bean corn salsa, cilantro, avocado ranch
Philly Cheese Steak$12.00
shaved steak, caramelized onions, cheese sauce, italian roll
Harry Buffalo image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Harry Buffalo

2120 E 4th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (2279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tender Basket$10.00
Four Tenders, Fries, Fancy Sauce, Choice of Dipping Sauce.
Super Herd Burger$12.00
American and Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Bacon, Fancy Sauce, Served With Fries
Bacon BBQ Burger$12.00
Sweet BBQ Sauce, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Onion Ring, Lettuce, Tomato
Pizza (216) image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza (216)

401 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

Avg 4 (826 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Large Margherita$21.00
Side Salad$4.00
Ranch$0.75
RED the Steakhouse image

 

RED the Steakhouse

417 Prospect Avenue, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$14.00
Cavatappi, Fontina, Raclette, Parmesan
RED House Salad$12.00
Baby Greens, Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese, "RED" Raspberry Vinaigrette
Double Crisp Fingerlings$11.00
Crisp Potatoes, Garlic Oil, Herbs
Flannery's Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Flannery's Pub

323 Prospect ave, Cleveland

Avg 4 (567 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicago Style Italian Beef$16.00
Prime Rib, Mild Giardiniera, Au Jus, Hoagie Roll
Spicy Stuffed Meatloaf$15.00
Mashed Potatoes, Mushroom Gravy, Chef's Veg
Pub Burger$16.00
Applewood Bacon, White Cheddar, BBQ Sauce, Onion Ring, Brioche Bun
Main pic

 

House of Creole

668 Euclid Ave Unit 2, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bayou Pasta$22.00
Pan seared chicken over a bowl of rich creamy linguini with onions, peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes
Five Cheese Spinach and Shrimp Dip$13.00
Fresh chopped spinach cooked in a five cheese blend baked and topped with fresh broiled Creole shrimp served with tortilla chips
Fried Fish Poboy$14.00
Lettuce tomatoes and fried fish served with remoulade sauce
Zanzibar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Zanzibar

627 Prospect Ave E, Cleveland

Avg 4 (2840 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Soul Rolls$10.50
House Potatoes$5.50
The Chocolate Bar image

 

The Chocolate Bar

347 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Caprese Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Goma

2079 E 4th Street, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (19 reviews)
Takeout
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Gateway District

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

More near Gateway District to explore

Ohio City

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Detroit-Shoreway

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Tremont

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

East Bank

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Old Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Playhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
