Gateway District bars & lounges you'll love

FRENCH FRIES
The Corner Alley
402 Euclid Ave., Cleveland
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
fresh mozzarella, garlic aioli, arugula, tomato, candied bacon, brioche bun
|Quesadilla
|$13.00
pulled chicken, cheddar, black bean corn salsa, cilantro, avocado ranch
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$12.00
shaved steak, caramelized onions, cheese sauce, italian roll
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Harry Buffalo
2120 E 4th St, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Tender Basket
|$10.00
Four Tenders, Fries, Fancy Sauce, Choice of Dipping Sauce.
|Super Herd Burger
|$12.00
American and Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Bacon, Fancy Sauce, Served With Fries
|Bacon BBQ Burger
|$12.00
Sweet BBQ Sauce, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Onion Ring, Lettuce, Tomato
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza (216)
401 Euclid Ave., Cleveland
|Popular items
|Large Margherita
|$21.00
|Side Salad
|$4.00
|Ranch
|$0.75
RED the Steakhouse
417 Prospect Avenue, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
Cavatappi, Fontina, Raclette, Parmesan
|RED House Salad
|$12.00
Baby Greens, Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese, "RED" Raspberry Vinaigrette
|Double Crisp Fingerlings
|$11.00
Crisp Potatoes, Garlic Oil, Herbs
FRENCH FRIES
Flannery's Pub
323 Prospect ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Chicago Style Italian Beef
|$16.00
Prime Rib, Mild Giardiniera, Au Jus, Hoagie Roll
|Spicy Stuffed Meatloaf
|$15.00
Mashed Potatoes, Mushroom Gravy, Chef's Veg
|Pub Burger
|$16.00
Applewood Bacon, White Cheddar, BBQ Sauce, Onion Ring, Brioche Bun
House of Creole
668 Euclid Ave Unit 2, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Bayou Pasta
|$22.00
Pan seared chicken over a bowl of rich creamy linguini with onions, peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes
|Five Cheese Spinach and Shrimp Dip
|$13.00
Fresh chopped spinach cooked in a five cheese blend baked and topped with fresh broiled Creole shrimp served with tortilla chips
|Fried Fish Poboy
|$14.00
Lettuce tomatoes and fried fish served with remoulade sauce
The Chocolate Bar
347 Euclid Ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Caprese Chicken Sandwich
|$10.50