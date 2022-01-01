Chicken sandwiches in
Gateway District
/
Cleveland
/
Gateway District
/
Chicken Sandwiches
Gateway District restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
FRENCH FRIES
The Corner Alley
402 Euclid Ave., Cleveland
Avg 4
(202 reviews)
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$13.00
fried chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese spread, lettuce, brioche bun
More about The Corner Alley
The Chocolate Bar
347 Euclid Ave, Cleveland
No reviews yet
Caprese Chicken Sandwich
$10.50
More about The Chocolate Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Gateway District
Grilled Chicken
Mac And Cheese
More near Gateway District to explore
Ohio City
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Detroit-Shoreway
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Tremont
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
East Bank
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Old Brooklyn
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Playhouse Square
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Akron
Avg 4.3
(48 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Ashtabula
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Sandusky
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(269 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.3
(48 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.4
(372 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston