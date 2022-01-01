Grilled chicken in
Gateway District
/
Cleveland
/
Gateway District
/
Grilled Chicken
Gateway District restaurants that serve grilled chicken
FRENCH FRIES
Flannery's Pub
323 Prospect ave, Cleveland
Avg 4
(567 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Philly
$14.00
Lettuce, Tom, Mayo, Brioche Bun
More about Flannery's Pub
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Sandwiches
