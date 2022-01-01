Ohio City American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Ohio City
More about West Side Market Cafe
West Side Market Cafe
1979 W 25 th A13, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Market Breakfast
|$6.00
|Side Salad
|$6.00
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.00
More about The Flying Fig
The Flying Fig
2523 market ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Bacon Wrapped Medjool Dates
|$13.00
chorizo | smoked paprika tomato sauce | romano | 6 per order {gf}
|Veggie Biscuits & Gravy
|$16.00
spinach | killbuck valley mushrooms | cheddar + chive biscuits | gravy | soft scrambled eggs {veg}
|Pork Collar
|$23.00
ohio grilled pork collar | braised cabbage | spaetzel | roasted caramelized buttercup squash | sage jus
More about Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant
Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant
1947 W. 25th St., Cleveland
|Popular items
|Chipotle Maple Wings
|$16.00
chipotle maple glaze, cilantro, scallion, toasted sesame seeds, crispy shallot GFA
|The OG
|$15.00
aged cheese blend, red sauce VG|VA
|C.A.B Smash Burger
|$14.00
double C.A.B. Patty, caramelized onion, American cheese, bread & butter pickles, Bower’s secret sauce, lettuce, Martin’s potato roll
More about Great Lakes Brewing Company
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Great Lakes Brewing Company
2516 Market Avenue, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Pretzel Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Our signature pretzel chicken on a brioche bun, with lettuce, tomato, pepper relish and Burning River Pale Ale dijonaise sauce. Served with a side of fries.
|Fitz Burger
|$16.00
Two all-beef market patties, Edmund Fitzgerald BBQ sauce, bacon, mayo, sautéed onions, cheddar cheese on a Brioche Bun, served with hand-cut fries
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
Alaskan cod in Elliot Ness Amber Lager batter, seasoned fries, house tartar
More about TownHall
SMOOTHIES
TownHall
1909 W 25TH ST, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Beef Bone Broth
|$3.75
Made with 100% grass-fed beef, fresh organic vegetables, and a touch of ginger
|Brussel Sprouts
|$5.00
Calabrian Chile - Nut Mix | Avocado Oil | Rice Wine Vinegar | Nutritional Yeast
|Grilled Cheese Bars & Soup
|$11.00
Sour Dough | Herbed Butter | Organic Cheese | Arugula | Peppadews | Tomato Bisque
Add Bacon or Avocado +$2