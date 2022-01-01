Ohio City American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Ohio City

West Side Market Cafe image

 

West Side Market Cafe

1979 W 25 th A13, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Market Breakfast$6.00
Side Salad$6.00
Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
More about West Side Market Cafe
The Flying Fig image

 

The Flying Fig

2523 market ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Wrapped Medjool Dates$13.00
chorizo | smoked paprika tomato sauce | romano | 6 per order {gf}
Veggie Biscuits & Gravy$16.00
spinach | killbuck valley mushrooms | cheddar + chive biscuits | gravy | soft scrambled eggs {veg}
Pork Collar$23.00
ohio grilled pork collar | braised cabbage | spaetzel | roasted caramelized buttercup squash | sage jus
More about The Flying Fig
Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant image

 

Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant

1947 W. 25th St., Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chipotle Maple Wings$16.00
chipotle maple glaze, cilantro, scallion, toasted sesame seeds, crispy shallot GFA
The OG$15.00
aged cheese blend, red sauce VG|VA
C.A.B Smash Burger$14.00
double C.A.B. Patty, caramelized onion, American cheese, bread & butter pickles, Bower’s secret sauce, lettuce, Martin’s potato roll 
More about Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant
Great Lakes Brewing Company image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Great Lakes Brewing Company

2516 Market Avenue, Cleveland

Avg 4 (10364 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pretzel Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Our signature pretzel chicken on a brioche bun, with lettuce, tomato, pepper relish and Burning River Pale Ale dijonaise sauce. Served with a side of fries.
Fitz Burger$16.00
Two all-beef market patties, Edmund Fitzgerald BBQ sauce, bacon, mayo, sautéed onions, cheddar cheese on a Brioche Bun, served with hand-cut fries
Fish & Chips$18.00
Alaskan cod in Elliot Ness Amber Lager batter, seasoned fries, house tartar
More about Great Lakes Brewing Company
TownHall image

SMOOTHIES

TownHall

1909 W 25TH ST, Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (4138 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Bone Broth$3.75
Made with 100% grass-fed beef, fresh organic vegetables, and a touch of ginger
Brussel Sprouts$5.00
Calabrian Chile - Nut Mix | Avocado Oil | Rice Wine Vinegar | Nutritional Yeast
Grilled Cheese Bars & Soup$11.00
Sour Dough | Herbed Butter | Organic Cheese | Arugula | Peppadews | Tomato Bisque
Add Bacon or Avocado +$2
More about TownHall

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Ohio City

Chicken Sandwiches

Pretzels

Pierogies

Mac And Cheese

Chopped Salad

Quesadillas

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

