Ohio City bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Ohio City
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN
Jukebox
1404 W 29th St, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Spicy Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.00
Chipotle Braised Chicken Thighs, Chihuahua Cheese, Flour Tortilla. Side Pickled Veg & Sour Cream
|Buffalo Chickpea Pierogi
Mashed Chickpea, Hot Sauce, Tahini [Vegan]
|Potato Bacon Pierogi
Mashed Potato, Bacon, Cheddar, Chive, Onion
SMOOTHIES
TownHall
1909 W 25TH ST, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Beef Bone Broth
|$3.75
Made with 100% grass-fed beef, fresh organic vegetables, and a touch of ginger
|Brussel Sprouts
|$5.00
Calabrian Chile - Nut Mix | Avocado Oil | Rice Wine Vinegar | Nutritional Yeast
|Grilled Cheese Bars & Soup
|$11.00
Sour Dough | Herbed Butter | Organic Cheese | Arugula | Peppadews | Tomato Bisque
Add Bacon or Avocado +$2
RAMEN • NOODLES
Xinji Noodle Bar
4211 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Spicy Pork Dumpling
|$9.00
|Spicy Miso
|$15.00
|Black Garlic Tokotsu
|$17.00
Heart of Gold
4133 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Smash Burger
|$14.00
|Patatas Bravas
|$3.00
|Crispy Fried Brussels
|$6.00
Soho Chicken + Whiskey
1889 W 25th St, Cleveland
|Popular items
|LOUISVILLE
|$16.50
fried chicken, american cheese, shaved lettuce, tomato, pickles, duke's mayo, fries
|BISCUIT
|$2.00
seasonal jam + herbed butter. (1 per order)
|MORNIN
|$15.50
rosemary waffles, powdered sugar, ohio maple syrup
NHB - Ohio City
2814 Detroit Ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|North High Burger
|$9.00
house burger / lettuce / tomato / pickled red onion / pickles / north high sauce / potato bun
|Southwest Quinoa Salad
|$12.00
old souls spring mix / quinoa / roasted corn / black beans / crumbled queso fresco / pico / cilantro / avocado / pepitas
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
grilled or hand breaded fried chicken breast / midwest greens / grapefruit walleye & garlic sauce / blue cheese crumble / tomato / red onion / avocado ranch / potato bun