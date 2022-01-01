Ohio City bars & lounges you'll love

Ohio City restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Ohio City

Jukebox image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Jukebox

1404 W 29th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (538 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Chicken Quesadilla$9.00
Chipotle Braised Chicken Thighs, Chihuahua Cheese, Flour Tortilla. Side Pickled Veg & Sour Cream
Buffalo Chickpea Pierogi
Mashed Chickpea, Hot Sauce, Tahini [Vegan]
Potato Bacon Pierogi
Mashed Potato, Bacon, Cheddar, Chive, Onion
TownHall image

SMOOTHIES

TownHall

1909 W 25TH ST, Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (4138 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Bone Broth$3.75
Made with 100% grass-fed beef, fresh organic vegetables, and a touch of ginger
Brussel Sprouts$5.00
Calabrian Chile - Nut Mix | Avocado Oil | Rice Wine Vinegar | Nutritional Yeast
Grilled Cheese Bars & Soup$11.00
Sour Dough | Herbed Butter | Organic Cheese | Arugula | Peppadews | Tomato Bisque
Add Bacon or Avocado +$2
Xinji Noodle Bar image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Xinji Noodle Bar

4211 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (285 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Pork Dumpling$9.00
Spicy Miso$15.00
Black Garlic Tokotsu$17.00
Heart of Gold image

 

Heart of Gold

4133 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smash Burger$14.00
Patatas Bravas$3.00
Crispy Fried Brussels$6.00
Soho Chicken + Whiskey image

 

Soho Chicken + Whiskey

1889 W 25th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (891 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LOUISVILLE$16.50
fried chicken, american cheese, shaved lettuce, tomato, pickles, duke's mayo, fries
BISCUIT$2.00
seasonal jam + herbed butter. (1 per order)
MORNIN$15.50
rosemary waffles, powdered sugar, ohio maple syrup
Bar Cento image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bar Cento

1948 W 25th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (882 reviews)
Takeout
NHB - Ohio City image

 

NHB - Ohio City

2814 Detroit Ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
North High Burger$9.00
house burger / lettuce / tomato / pickled red onion / pickles / north high sauce / potato bun
Southwest Quinoa Salad$12.00
old souls spring mix / quinoa / roasted corn / black beans / crumbled queso fresco / pico / cilantro / avocado / pepitas
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
grilled or hand breaded fried chicken breast / midwest greens / grapefruit walleye & garlic sauce / blue cheese crumble / tomato / red onion / avocado ranch / potato bun
