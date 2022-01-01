Ohio City breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Ohio City

West Side Market Cafe image

 

West Side Market Cafe

1979 W 25 th A13, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Market Breakfast$6.00
Side Salad$6.00
Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
More about West Side Market Cafe
The Flying Fig image

 

The Flying Fig

2523 market ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Wrapped Medjool Dates$13.00
chorizo | smoked paprika tomato sauce | romano | 6 per order {gf}
Veggie Biscuits & Gravy$16.00
spinach | killbuck valley mushrooms | cheddar + chive biscuits | gravy | soft scrambled eggs {veg}
Pork Collar$23.00
ohio grilled pork collar | braised cabbage | spaetzel | roasted caramelized buttercup squash | sage jus
More about The Flying Fig
Le Petit Triangle Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Le Petit Triangle Cafe

1881 Fulton Rd, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (787 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Magret du Canard$25.00
Pan seared duck breast, blackberry sauce, mashed sweets, swiss chard
Panni Spaetzle$16.00
homemade petit dumplings, roasted tomato, caramelized onion, wild mushrooms, spinach, bechmel, cabot cheddar, grana padono
Boeuf Bourguignon$18.00
classic beef stew, bacon, mushrooms, carrot, onion, potatoes
More about Le Petit Triangle Cafe
Soho Chicken + Whiskey image

 

Soho Chicken + Whiskey

1889 W 25th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (891 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LOUISVILLE$16.50
fried chicken, american cheese, shaved lettuce, tomato, pickles, duke's mayo, fries
BISCUIT$2.00
seasonal jam + herbed butter. (1 per order)
MORNIN$15.50
rosemary waffles, powdered sugar, ohio maple syrup
More about Soho Chicken + Whiskey

