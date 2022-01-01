Ohio City breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Ohio City
West Side Market Cafe
1979 W 25 th A13, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Market Breakfast
|$6.00
|Side Salad
|$6.00
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.00
The Flying Fig
2523 market ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Bacon Wrapped Medjool Dates
|$13.00
chorizo | smoked paprika tomato sauce | romano | 6 per order {gf}
|Veggie Biscuits & Gravy
|$16.00
spinach | killbuck valley mushrooms | cheddar + chive biscuits | gravy | soft scrambled eggs {veg}
|Pork Collar
|$23.00
ohio grilled pork collar | braised cabbage | spaetzel | roasted caramelized buttercup squash | sage jus
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Le Petit Triangle Cafe
1881 Fulton Rd, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Magret du Canard
|$25.00
Pan seared duck breast, blackberry sauce, mashed sweets, swiss chard
|Panni Spaetzle
|$16.00
homemade petit dumplings, roasted tomato, caramelized onion, wild mushrooms, spinach, bechmel, cabot cheddar, grana padono
|Boeuf Bourguignon
|$18.00
classic beef stew, bacon, mushrooms, carrot, onion, potatoes
Soho Chicken + Whiskey
1889 W 25th St, Cleveland
|Popular items
|LOUISVILLE
|$16.50
fried chicken, american cheese, shaved lettuce, tomato, pickles, duke's mayo, fries
|BISCUIT
|$2.00
seasonal jam + herbed butter. (1 per order)
|MORNIN
|$15.50
rosemary waffles, powdered sugar, ohio maple syrup