Ohio City brewpubs & breweries you'll love
Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Ohio City
More about Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant
Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant
1947 W. 25th St., Cleveland
|Popular items
|Chipotle Maple Wings
|$16.00
chipotle maple glaze, cilantro, scallion, toasted sesame seeds, crispy shallot GFA
|The OG
|$15.00
aged cheese blend, red sauce VG|VA
|C.A.B Smash Burger
|$14.00
double C.A.B. Patty, caramelized onion, American cheese, bread & butter pickles, Bower’s secret sauce, lettuce, Martin’s potato roll
More about Saucy Brew Works
Saucy Brew Works
2885 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Medium Nashville Hot Chicken
saucy white BBQ, smoked cheese mix, hot crispy chicken, dill pickles, parsley, pecorino romano
|Mac and Cheese
mozzarella, provolone, american, pecorino romano, parmesan bread crumb crust (add up to 2 toppings for $1 each)
|Large Bees Knees
saucy red, spicy capicola, honey, mozzarella, oregano, pecorino romano
More about Great Lakes Brewing Company
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Great Lakes Brewing Company
2516 Market Avenue, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Pretzel Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Our signature pretzel chicken on a brioche bun, with lettuce, tomato, pepper relish and Burning River Pale Ale dijonaise sauce. Served with a side of fries.
|Fitz Burger
|$16.00
Two all-beef market patties, Edmund Fitzgerald BBQ sauce, bacon, mayo, sautéed onions, cheddar cheese on a Brioche Bun, served with hand-cut fries
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
Alaskan cod in Elliot Ness Amber Lager batter, seasoned fries, house tartar
More about Platform Beer Co
Platform Beer Co
4125 Lorain Avenue, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Tater Barrels
|$8.00
Giant Bacon Cheddar, and Chive Tots. Covered in a Sour Cream Drizzle, and sprinkled with Green Onions.
|Bavarian Style Pretzel
|$10.00
Giant Bavarian Style Soft Pretzel - served with house mustard sauce & choice of 1 wing sauce.
|Mini Corn Dogs
|$8.00
12 Mini Corn Dogs with a choice of 1 sauce
More about Nano Brew CLE
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Nano Brew CLE
1859 W 25th St, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
fried chicken breast, quick cucumber pickles, lettuce, spicy mayo,
buttery bun - GFA
|Spicy
|$9.00
named one of the "33 best burgers in America" by thrillist. 4oz smashed patty, american cheese, roasted poblano peppers, caramelized onion, spicy mayo, lettuce, buttered bun - VGA|VA|GFA
|Mac N Cheese Bites
|$8.00
six crispy mac n cheese bites, spicy ranch – VG
More about NHB - Ohio City
NHB - Ohio City
2814 Detroit Ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|North High Burger
|$9.00
house burger / lettuce / tomato / pickled red onion / pickles / north high sauce / potato bun
|Southwest Quinoa Salad
|$12.00
old souls spring mix / quinoa / roasted corn / black beans / crumbled queso fresco / pico / cilantro / avocado / pepitas
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
grilled or hand breaded fried chicken breast / midwest greens / grapefruit walleye & garlic sauce / blue cheese crumble / tomato / red onion / avocado ranch / potato bun