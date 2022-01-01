Ohio City brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Toast

Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Ohio City

Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant image

 

Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant

1947 W. 25th St., Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chipotle Maple Wings$16.00
chipotle maple glaze, cilantro, scallion, toasted sesame seeds, crispy shallot GFA
The OG$15.00
aged cheese blend, red sauce VG|VA
C.A.B Smash Burger$14.00
double C.A.B. Patty, caramelized onion, American cheese, bread & butter pickles, Bower’s secret sauce, lettuce, Martin’s potato roll 
More about Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant
Saucy Brew Works image

 

Saucy Brew Works

2885 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Medium Nashville Hot Chicken
saucy white BBQ, smoked cheese mix, hot crispy chicken, dill pickles, parsley, pecorino romano
Mac and Cheese
mozzarella, provolone, american, pecorino romano, parmesan bread crumb crust (add up to 2 toppings for $1 each)
Large Bees Knees
saucy red, spicy capicola, honey, mozzarella, oregano, pecorino romano
More about Saucy Brew Works
Great Lakes Brewing Company image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Great Lakes Brewing Company

2516 Market Avenue, Cleveland

Avg 4 (10364 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pretzel Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Our signature pretzel chicken on a brioche bun, with lettuce, tomato, pepper relish and Burning River Pale Ale dijonaise sauce. Served with a side of fries.
Fitz Burger$16.00
Two all-beef market patties, Edmund Fitzgerald BBQ sauce, bacon, mayo, sautéed onions, cheddar cheese on a Brioche Bun, served with hand-cut fries
Fish & Chips$18.00
Alaskan cod in Elliot Ness Amber Lager batter, seasoned fries, house tartar
More about Great Lakes Brewing Company
Platform Beer Co image

 

Platform Beer Co

4125 Lorain Avenue, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tater Barrels$8.00
Giant Bacon Cheddar, and Chive Tots. Covered in a Sour Cream Drizzle, and sprinkled with Green Onions.
Bavarian Style Pretzel$10.00
Giant Bavarian Style Soft Pretzel - served with house mustard sauce & choice of 1 wing sauce.
Mini Corn Dogs$8.00
12 Mini Corn Dogs with a choice of 1 sauce
More about Platform Beer Co
Nano Brew CLE image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Nano Brew CLE

1859 W 25th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (868 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.00
fried chicken breast, quick cucumber pickles, lettuce, spicy mayo,
buttery bun - GFA
Spicy$9.00
named one of the "33 best burgers in America" by thrillist. 4oz smashed patty, american cheese, roasted poblano peppers, caramelized onion, spicy mayo, lettuce, buttered bun - VGA|VA|GFA
Mac N Cheese Bites$8.00
six crispy mac n cheese bites, spicy ranch – VG
More about Nano Brew CLE
NHB - Ohio City image

 

NHB - Ohio City

2814 Detroit Ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
North High Burger$9.00
house burger / lettuce / tomato / pickled red onion / pickles / north high sauce / potato bun
Southwest Quinoa Salad$12.00
old souls spring mix / quinoa / roasted corn / black beans / crumbled queso fresco / pico / cilantro / avocado / pepitas
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
grilled or hand breaded fried chicken breast / midwest greens / grapefruit walleye & garlic sauce / blue cheese crumble / tomato / red onion / avocado ranch / potato bun
More about NHB - Ohio City

