Apple salad in Ohio City

Ohio City restaurants
Ohio City restaurants that serve apple salad

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Jukebox

1404 W 29th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (538 reviews)
Takeout
Crisp Apple Salad$12.00
Mixed Greens, Fresh Green Apple, Black Pepper Pecans, Streusel Crumble, Feta Cheese, Citrus Maple Vinaigrette [GFA VA]
More about Jukebox
Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant - 1947 W. 25th St.

1947 W. 25th St., Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Salad - side$4.00
cucumber, Ohio cherry tomatoes, red onion, radish, crispy chickpeas, bibb lettuce, green goddess, basil VG|VA|GF
Apple Salad$10.00
cucumber, Ohio cherry tomatoes, red onion, radish, crispy chickpeas, bibb lettuce, green goddess, basil VG|VA|GF
More about Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant - 1947 W. 25th St.

