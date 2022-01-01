Apple salad in Ohio City
Ohio City restaurants that serve apple salad
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN
Jukebox
1404 W 29th St, Cleveland
|Crisp Apple Salad
|$12.00
Mixed Greens, Fresh Green Apple, Black Pepper Pecans, Streusel Crumble, Feta Cheese, Citrus Maple Vinaigrette [GFA VA]
Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant - 1947 W. 25th St.
1947 W. 25th St., Cleveland
|Apple Salad - side
|$4.00
cucumber, Ohio cherry tomatoes, red onion, radish, crispy chickpeas, bibb lettuce, green goddess, basil VG|VA|GF
|Apple Salad
|$10.00
cucumber, Ohio cherry tomatoes, red onion, radish, crispy chickpeas, bibb lettuce, green goddess, basil VG|VA|GF