Chips and salsa in Ohio City

Ohio City restaurants
Ohio City restaurants that serve chips and salsa

SMOOTHIES

TownHall - Cleveland

1909 W 25TH ST, Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (4138 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chips and Salsa$3.85
Chips and Salsa$3.50
More about TownHall - Cleveland
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Nano Brew CLE

1859 W 25th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (868 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Salsa - V$13.00
shagbark tortilla chips, salsa verde, salsa fresca – VG|V|GF
More about Nano Brew CLE

