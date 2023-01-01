Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
Ohio City
/
Cleveland
/
Ohio City
/
Chips And Salsa
Ohio City restaurants that serve chips and salsa
SMOOTHIES
TownHall - Cleveland
1909 W 25TH ST, Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(4138 reviews)
Chips and Salsa
$3.85
Chips and Salsa
$3.50
More about TownHall - Cleveland
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Nano Brew CLE
1859 W 25th St, Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(868 reviews)
Chips & Salsa - V
$13.00
shagbark tortilla chips, salsa verde, salsa fresca – VG|V|GF
More about Nano Brew CLE
Browse other tasty dishes in Ohio City
Pork Chops
Cheeseburgers
Nachos
Sweet Potato Fries
Chopped Salad
Cookies
Chicken Tenders
Waffles
More near Ohio City to explore
Gateway District
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Detroit-Shoreway
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Tremont
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
East Bank
Avg 3.2
(5 restaurants)
Playhouse Square
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Old Brooklyn
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Akron
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Ashtabula
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Sandusky
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(321 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(165 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(646 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(596 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(133 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(304 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston