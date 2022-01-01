Chopped salad in
Ohio City
/
Cleveland
/
Ohio City
/
Chopped Salad
Ohio City restaurants that serve chopped salad
SMOOTHIES
TownHall
1909 W 25TH ST, Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(4138 reviews)
Chopped Salad
$13.00
Organic Mixed Greens | Chicken | Spiced Almonds | Avocado | Lardons | Keto Croutons | Apple | Gorgonzola | Champagne Vin
More about TownHall
Browse other tasty dishes in Ohio City
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Sandwiches
Pretzels
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Pierogies
Quesadillas
More near Ohio City to explore
Gateway District
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Detroit-Shoreway
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
East Bank
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Tremont
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Old Brooklyn
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Playhouse Square
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Akron
Avg 4.3
(48 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Ashtabula
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Sandusky
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(192 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(419 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(381 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(53 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston