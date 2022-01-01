Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Ohio City

Go
Ohio City restaurants
Toast

Ohio City restaurants that serve french toast

TownHall image

SMOOTHIES

TownHall - TH Ohio City

1909 W 25TH ST, Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (4138 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Toast$5.00
Served with Bacon & Fresh Fruit
More about TownHall - TH Ohio City
Nano Brew CLE image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Nano Brew CLE - 1859 W 25th St

1859 W 25th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (868 reviews)
Takeout
PB Stuffed French Toast$9.00
peanut butter stuffed french toast, banana, bourbon maple syrup, powdered sugar - VG
Fried Chicken French Toast$13.00
sourdough french toast, chicken chorizo gravy, fried chicken breast, Mike’s hot honey, scallions
More about Nano Brew CLE - 1859 W 25th St

Browse other tasty dishes in Ohio City

Hummus

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Pierogies

French Fries

Waffles

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Rice Bowls

Map

More near Ohio City to explore

Gateway District

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Detroit-Shoreway

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tremont

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

East Bank

Avg 3.2 (6 restaurants)

Playhouse Square

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Old Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (155 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (560 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (513 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (273 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston