French toast in Ohio City
Ohio City restaurants that serve french toast
TownHall - TH Ohio City
1909 W 25TH ST, Cleveland
|French Toast
|$5.00
Served with Bacon & Fresh Fruit
Nano Brew CLE - 1859 W 25th St
1859 W 25th St, Cleveland
|PB Stuffed French Toast
|$9.00
peanut butter stuffed french toast, banana, bourbon maple syrup, powdered sugar - VG
|Fried Chicken French Toast
|$13.00
sourdough french toast, chicken chorizo gravy, fried chicken breast, Mike’s hot honey, scallions