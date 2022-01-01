Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ohio City restaurants you'll love

Go
Ohio City restaurants
Toast

Must-try Ohio City restaurants

Jukebox image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Jukebox

1404 W 29th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (538 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beyond Smash Burger$13.00
Smashed Beyond Burger Patty[V], Special Sauce, American Cheese, Crisp Lettuce, Pickle Chips, Griddled Leavened Bun [GFA VA]
Sub: Angus Beef Patty* No Charge
Add: Bacon or Mushrooms add $2. Fried Egg add $1
GF Modification: Sub GF Bread or GF Bagel
V Modification: Sub Vegan Bun or GF Bagel. No Cheese
Juke Burger$13.00
1/3-Pound Griddled Angus Chuck Patty, American Cheese, Tomato,
Red Onion, Greens, Ketchup Side, Brioche [Gluten Free Available & Vegan Available].
Add Bacon Or Mushrooms $2 Or Fried Egg $1* GF Modification: Sub GF Bread or GF Bagel. V Modification: Sub Beyond Patty. Sub Baguette, GF Bagel or GF Bread. No Cheese
Spicy Chicken Pierogi
Chipotle Braised Chicken, Black Bean, Cheddar
More about Jukebox
Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant image

 

Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant - 1947 W. 25th St.

1947 W. 25th St., Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Ranch Wings$16.00
shaved celery, bleu cheese, ranch dust, house fermented buffalo sauce GFA
Mushroom & Goat Cheese$20.00
roasted shiitake, roasted garlic oil, goat cheese, marinated artichokes, aged cheese blend, pecorino, parsley. VG|VA|GFA
The OG$16.00
aged cheese blend, red sauce VG|VA
More about Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant - 1947 W. 25th St.
Saucy Brew Works image

 

Saucy Brew Works

2885 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Large Bees Knees
saucy red, spicy capicola, honey, mozzarella, oregano, pecorino romano
Large Pepperoni$23.00
Saucy Ranch Dressing
More about Saucy Brew Works
MOMOCHO image

 

Momocho

1835 Fulton Rd, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (2745 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TRADITIONAL GUACAMOLE$9.00
tradicional (vgn|gf)
TAMALE FRITO$18.00
fried corn masa tamale | adobo + citrus braised pork carnitas | garlicky spinach + choclo | queso fresco | chile guajillo ranchero sauce (gf)
SALSA CHILTOMATE$3.50
grilled tomato + chile guajillo (vgn|gf)
More about Momocho
Great Lakes Brewing Company image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Great Lakes Brewing Company

2516 Market Avenue, Cleveland

Avg 4 (10364 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sausage Sampler$18.00
A selection of Sausage from K&K Portage Market and Czuchraj Meats, sauerkraut, sauteed onions, pickles, mustard
Add a side of pierogis $2
Pub Wings$12.00
Choice of Buffalo, Edmund Fitz BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, or Spicy Teriyaki, served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese and celery
Fitz Burger$16.00
Two all-beef market patties, bacon, sauteed onions, house-made Bourbon BBQ, cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, toasted brioche bun
More about Great Lakes Brewing Company
TownHall image

SMOOTHIES

TownHall - Cleveland

1909 W 25TH ST, Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (4138 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wild Poke$14.00
Choice of Rice, Cucumber Noodles +1, or Cauliflower Rice +1
Wild Tuna | Salmon | Seaweed | Avocado | Ginger | Scallions | Cucumber | Sesame | Sprouts | Carrot | Topped with your choice of Aji sauce, Bang Bang, or Sunshine Vin
Truffle Fries$7.00
White Truffle Oil | Parmesan | Rosemary Aioli
Brussel Sprouts$5.00
Calabrian Chile - Nut Mix | Avocado Oil | Rice Wine Vinegar | Nutritional Yeast
More about TownHall - Cleveland
Le Petit Triangle Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Le Petit Triangle Cafe

1881 Fulton Rd, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (787 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Croque Monsieur$12.00
egg dipped challah, ham, comte, bechamel, roasted potato
add egg $1
Steak & Boursin$17.00
Strip Steak, boursin, carmelized onion, balsamic reduction, baguette, choice of side
Steak & Boursin$16.00
Seared 6oz vegas strip on toasted baguette with boursin, caramelized onion, balsamic reduction, choice of side
More about Le Petit Triangle Cafe
Boaz Fresh Lebanese image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Boaz Fresh Lebanese - Ohio City

2549 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (741 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Falafel$5.99
mildly spiced vegetarian patties fried in peanut oil and served with tahini dressing
French Fries$4.49
fried in peanut oil and seasoned with za'atar (an ancient Mid-East herb)
Grape Leaves$5.99
rolled grape leaves stuffed with rice, chickpeas, tomato, herbs, and spices
More about Boaz Fresh Lebanese - Ohio City
Ohio City Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Ohio City Pizzeria

3223 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (98 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
House Salad$6.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, balsamic & herb vinaigrette
Garlic Knots$6.00
Made with our pizza dough, served with red sauce
Fried Mozzarella$6.00
Served with red sauce
More about Ohio City Pizzeria
Consumer pic

 

North High Brewing - Ohio City

2814 Detroit Ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Chicken$15.00
honey wheat bbq / cheddar cheese / grilled chicken / bacon / black bean and corn salsa / red onion / ranch drizzle
Margherita$13.00
san marzano / mozzarella / basil / grape tomato / balsamic drizzle
Southwest Quinoa Salad$13.00
spring mesclun mix / quinoa / roasted corn / black beans / cotija cheese / pico / cilantro / avocado / sunflower seeds / herb lemon vinaigrette
More about North High Brewing - Ohio City
Nano Brew CLE image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Nano Brew CLE

1859 W 25th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (868 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chorizo B-fast Wrap$9.00
scrambled eggs, chorizo, sharp cheddar, tater tots, caramelized onions,
poblanos, sriracha, tortilla - VGA
Hangover Fries$10.00
fries, cheese sauce, chicken chorizo gravy, sunnyside eggs, scallion
Kids Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.00
grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, waffle fries - GFA
More about Nano Brew CLE
Soho Chicken + Whiskey image

 

Soho Chicken + Whiskey

1889 W 25th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (891 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
NASHVILLE$17.50
fried chicken, spicy schmaltz, pimento cheese, coleslaw, grilled pickles, okra remoulade, fries
CLASSIC EGGS$8.00
chive, carrot, smoked paprika (v, gf)
LOUISVILLE$17.50
fried chicken, american cheese, shaved lettuce, tomato, pickles, duke's mayo, fries
More about Soho Chicken + Whiskey
Heart of Gold image

 

Heart of Gold - 4133 Lorain Ave

4133 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Parmatrocity$18.00
Caesar Salad$10.00
More about Heart of Gold - 4133 Lorain Ave
Bar Cento image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bright Side/Bird of Paradise - 1948 W 25th St

1948 W 25th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (882 reviews)
Takeout
More about Bright Side/Bird of Paradise - 1948 W 25th St
West Side Market Cafe image

 

West Side Market Cafe

1979 W 25 th A13, Cleveland

No reviews yet
More about West Side Market Cafe
The Flying Fig image

 

The Flying Fig

2523 market ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Flying Fig
Xinji Noodle Bar image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Xinji Noodle Bar

4211 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (285 reviews)
Takeout
More about Xinji Noodle Bar
Platform Beer Co image

 

Platform Beer Co. - Cleveland

4125 Lorain Avenue, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Platform Beer Co. - Cleveland
Sauce The City LLC image

 

Sauce The City

14480 Cedar Road, University Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SNACK PACK TENDERS PACK$6.99
3 tenders w side
Cleveland Hot Chicken Sand$14.95
base of kooling sauce (Buttermilk ranch) chicken tossed in cleveland hot topped with our sugnature kale slaw #1 chicken sandwich in town
Kool Ranch Chicken Sand$14.95
lettuce tomato and chicken fried or grilled tossed in our kooling sauce (Buttermilk ranch) and seasoned blend of spices with cotija cheese
More about Sauce The City
Market Avenue Wine Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS

Market Avenue Wine Bar - 2521 Market Avenue

2521 Market Avenue, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (245 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Market Avenue Wine Bar - 2521 Market Avenue
Johnny Mango World Cafe & Bar image

 

Johnny Mango World Cafe & Bar

3120 Bridge Avenue, Cleveland

No reviews yet
More about Johnny Mango World Cafe & Bar
The Great Lakes Brewing Company image

 

The Great Lakes Brewing Company - Events

2516 Market Avenue, Cleveland

No reviews yet
More about The Great Lakes Brewing Company - Events
Great Lakes Brewing Company image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Great Lakes Brewing Company - Gift Shop

2516 Market Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4 (10364 reviews)
More about Great Lakes Brewing Company - Gift Shop

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Ohio City

Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Pretzels

Grilled Chicken

Hummus

Caesar Salad

Tacos

French Toast

Map

More near Ohio City to explore

Gateway District

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Detroit-Shoreway

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tremont

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

East Bank

Avg 3.2 (6 restaurants)

Playhouse Square

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Old Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (293 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (617 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (564 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston