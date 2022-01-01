Ohio City restaurants you'll love
Must-try Ohio City restaurants
Jukebox
1404 W 29th St, Cleveland
|Beyond Smash Burger
|$13.00
Smashed Beyond Burger Patty[V], Special Sauce, American Cheese, Crisp Lettuce, Pickle Chips, Griddled Leavened Bun [GFA VA]
Sub: Angus Beef Patty* No Charge
Add: Bacon or Mushrooms add $2. Fried Egg add $1
GF Modification: Sub GF Bread or GF Bagel
V Modification: Sub Vegan Bun or GF Bagel. No Cheese
|Juke Burger
|$13.00
1/3-Pound Griddled Angus Chuck Patty, American Cheese, Tomato,
Red Onion, Greens, Ketchup Side, Brioche [Gluten Free Available & Vegan Available].
Add Bacon Or Mushrooms $2 Or Fried Egg $1* GF Modification: Sub GF Bread or GF Bagel. V Modification: Sub Beyond Patty. Sub Baguette, GF Bagel or GF Bread. No Cheese
|Spicy Chicken Pierogi
Chipotle Braised Chicken, Black Bean, Cheddar
Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant - 1947 W. 25th St.
1947 W. 25th St., Cleveland
|Buffalo Ranch Wings
|$16.00
shaved celery, bleu cheese, ranch dust, house fermented buffalo sauce GFA
|Mushroom & Goat Cheese
|$20.00
roasted shiitake, roasted garlic oil, goat cheese, marinated artichokes, aged cheese blend, pecorino, parsley. VG|VA|GFA
|The OG
|$16.00
aged cheese blend, red sauce VG|VA
Saucy Brew Works
2885 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland
|Large Bees Knees
saucy red, spicy capicola, honey, mozzarella, oregano, pecorino romano
|Large Pepperoni
|$23.00
|Saucy Ranch Dressing
Momocho
1835 Fulton Rd, Cleveland
|TRADITIONAL GUACAMOLE
|$9.00
tradicional (vgn|gf)
|TAMALE FRITO
|$18.00
fried corn masa tamale | adobo + citrus braised pork carnitas | garlicky spinach + choclo | queso fresco | chile guajillo ranchero sauce (gf)
|SALSA CHILTOMATE
|$3.50
grilled tomato + chile guajillo (vgn|gf)
Great Lakes Brewing Company
2516 Market Avenue, Cleveland
|Sausage Sampler
|$18.00
A selection of Sausage from K&K Portage Market and Czuchraj Meats, sauerkraut, sauteed onions, pickles, mustard
Add a side of pierogis $2
|Pub Wings
|$12.00
Choice of Buffalo, Edmund Fitz BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, or Spicy Teriyaki, served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese and celery
|Fitz Burger
|$16.00
Two all-beef market patties, bacon, sauteed onions, house-made Bourbon BBQ, cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, toasted brioche bun
TownHall - Cleveland
1909 W 25TH ST, Cleveland
|Wild Poke
|$14.00
Choice of Rice, Cucumber Noodles +1, or Cauliflower Rice +1
Wild Tuna | Salmon | Seaweed | Avocado | Ginger | Scallions | Cucumber | Sesame | Sprouts | Carrot | Topped with your choice of Aji sauce, Bang Bang, or Sunshine Vin
|Truffle Fries
|$7.00
White Truffle Oil | Parmesan | Rosemary Aioli
|Brussel Sprouts
|$5.00
Calabrian Chile - Nut Mix | Avocado Oil | Rice Wine Vinegar | Nutritional Yeast
Le Petit Triangle Cafe
1881 Fulton Rd, Cleveland
|Croque Monsieur
|$12.00
egg dipped challah, ham, comte, bechamel, roasted potato
add egg $1
|Steak & Boursin
|$17.00
Strip Steak, boursin, carmelized onion, balsamic reduction, baguette, choice of side
|Steak & Boursin
|$16.00
Seared 6oz vegas strip on toasted baguette with boursin, caramelized onion, balsamic reduction, choice of side
Boaz Fresh Lebanese - Ohio City
2549 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|Falafel
|$5.99
mildly spiced vegetarian patties fried in peanut oil and served with tahini dressing
|French Fries
|$4.49
fried in peanut oil and seasoned with za'atar (an ancient Mid-East herb)
|Grape Leaves
|$5.99
rolled grape leaves stuffed with rice, chickpeas, tomato, herbs, and spices
Ohio City Pizzeria
3223 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|House Salad
|$6.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, balsamic & herb vinaigrette
|Garlic Knots
|$6.00
Made with our pizza dough, served with red sauce
|Fried Mozzarella
|$6.00
Served with red sauce
North High Brewing - Ohio City
2814 Detroit Ave, Cleveland
|BBQ Chicken
|$15.00
honey wheat bbq / cheddar cheese / grilled chicken / bacon / black bean and corn salsa / red onion / ranch drizzle
|Margherita
|$13.00
san marzano / mozzarella / basil / grape tomato / balsamic drizzle
|Southwest Quinoa Salad
|$13.00
spring mesclun mix / quinoa / roasted corn / black beans / cotija cheese / pico / cilantro / avocado / sunflower seeds / herb lemon vinaigrette
Nano Brew CLE
1859 W 25th St, Cleveland
|Chorizo B-fast Wrap
|$9.00
scrambled eggs, chorizo, sharp cheddar, tater tots, caramelized onions,
poblanos, sriracha, tortilla - VGA
|Hangover Fries
|$10.00
fries, cheese sauce, chicken chorizo gravy, sunnyside eggs, scallion
|Kids Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, waffle fries - GFA
Soho Chicken + Whiskey
1889 W 25th St, Cleveland
|NASHVILLE
|$17.50
fried chicken, spicy schmaltz, pimento cheese, coleslaw, grilled pickles, okra remoulade, fries
|CLASSIC EGGS
|$8.00
chive, carrot, smoked paprika (v, gf)
|LOUISVILLE
|$17.50
fried chicken, american cheese, shaved lettuce, tomato, pickles, duke's mayo, fries
Heart of Gold - 4133 Lorain Ave
4133 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|Parmatrocity
|$18.00
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Bright Side/Bird of Paradise - 1948 W 25th St
1948 W 25th St, Cleveland
Sauce The City
14480 Cedar Road, University Heights
|SNACK PACK TENDERS PACK
|$6.99
3 tenders w side
|Cleveland Hot Chicken Sand
|$14.95
base of kooling sauce (Buttermilk ranch) chicken tossed in cleveland hot topped with our sugnature kale slaw #1 chicken sandwich in town
|Kool Ranch Chicken Sand
|$14.95
lettuce tomato and chicken fried or grilled tossed in our kooling sauce (Buttermilk ranch) and seasoned blend of spices with cotija cheese
Market Avenue Wine Bar - 2521 Market Avenue
2521 Market Avenue, Cleveland
The Great Lakes Brewing Company - Events
2516 Market Avenue, Cleveland
Great Lakes Brewing Company - Gift Shop
2516 Market Ave, Cleveland