Hummus in Ohio City
Ohio City restaurants that serve hummus
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN
Jukebox
1404 W 29th St, Cleveland
|Hummus N' Chips
|$10.00
Housemade Hummus, Sambal, Crispy Shallot, Sesame Seed with Shagbark Tortilla Chips [GFA V]
Saucy Brew Works
2885 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland
|Hummus
|$12.00
Cleveland Mac and Cheese week.
SMOOTHIES
TownHall - Cleveland
1909 W 25TH ST, Cleveland
|Roasted Beet Hummus
|$8.00
zaatar, sumac, maldon salt, calabrian chile oil, micro greens, served with naan bread
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Boaz Fresh Lebanese - Ohio City
2549 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|Hummus Chicken Entrée
|$9.49
hummus topped with chopped grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, parsley
|Side of Hummus
|$1.50
|Hummus Shawarma Entrée
|$9.99
hummus topped with beef shawarma, diced tomatoes, parsley