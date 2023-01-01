Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Ohio City

Ohio City restaurants
Ohio City restaurants that serve hummus

Jukebox image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Jukebox

1404 W 29th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (538 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus N' Chips$10.00
Housemade Hummus, Sambal, Crispy Shallot, Sesame Seed with Shagbark Tortilla Chips [GFA V]
More about Jukebox
Saucy Brew Works image

 

Saucy Brew Works

2885 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hummus$12.00
Cleveland Mac and Cheese week.
More about Saucy Brew Works
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

TownHall - Cleveland

1909 W 25TH ST, Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (4138 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Beet Hummus$8.00
zaatar, sumac, maldon salt, calabrian chile oil, micro greens, served with naan bread
More about TownHall - Cleveland
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Boaz Fresh Lebanese - Ohio City

2549 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (741 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus Chicken Entrée$9.49
hummus topped with chopped grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, parsley
Side of Hummus$1.50
Hummus Shawarma Entrée$9.99
hummus topped with beef shawarma, diced tomatoes, parsley
More about Boaz Fresh Lebanese - Ohio City
Soho Chicken + Whiskey image

 

Soho Chicken + Whiskey

1889 W 25th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (891 reviews)
Takeout
PEANUT HUMMUS$13.00
bbq pulled chicken, pickled mustard seeds, old bay naan (sub jackfruit +2)
More about Soho Chicken + Whiskey

