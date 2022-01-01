Pierogies in Ohio City
Ohio City restaurants that serve pierogies
Jukebox
1404 W 29th St, Cleveland
|Potato Cheese Pierogi
Mashed Potato, Farmer’s Cheese, Cheddar, Onion
|Potato Bacon Pierogi
Mashed Potato, Bacon, Cheddar, Chive, Onion
|Buffalo Chickpea Pierogi
Mashed Chickpea, Hot Sauce, Tahini [Vegan]
West Side Market Cafe
1979 W 25 th A13, Cleveland
|Pierogi Platter
|$10.00
Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant
1947 W. 25th St., Cleveland
|Pierogi
|$11.00