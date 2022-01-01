Playhouse Square restaurants you'll love

Toast

Playhouse Square's top cuisines

Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwiches
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Steakhouses
Middle Eastern
Must-try Playhouse Square restaurants

Sittoo's Playhouse Sq image

SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Sittoo's Playhouse Sq

1625 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (514 reviews)
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma Entrée$9.75
Char-grilled marinated chicken served with salad and rice pilaf sprinkled with cinnamon.
Fattoush$5.95
Mixed greens, Lebanese salata, and toasted seasoned pita chips, tossed in lemon juice, garlic, sumac, olive oil, and herbs.
Dawali$4.95
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, chickpeas, tomatoes, and parsley, topped with Sittoo’s Dressing and feta cheese.
Marble Room Steaks & Raw Bar image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS

Marble Room Steaks & Raw Bar

623 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (1615 reviews)
Popular items
Sixty South Salmon$36.00
Becky's image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Becky's

1762 E 18th Street, Cleveland

Avg 4 (88 reviews)
