Playhouse Square restaurants you'll love
Playhouse Square's top cuisines
Must-try Playhouse Square restaurants
More about Sittoo's Playhouse Sq
SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Sittoo's Playhouse Sq
1625 Euclid Ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Chicken Shawarma Entrée
|$9.75
Char-grilled marinated chicken served with salad and rice pilaf sprinkled with cinnamon.
|Fattoush
|$5.95
Mixed greens, Lebanese salata, and toasted seasoned pita chips, tossed in lemon juice, garlic, sumac, olive oil, and herbs.
|Dawali
|$4.95
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, chickpeas, tomatoes, and parsley, topped with Sittoo’s Dressing and feta cheese.
More about Marble Room Steaks & Raw Bar
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS
Marble Room Steaks & Raw Bar
623 Euclid Ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Sixty South Salmon
|$36.00