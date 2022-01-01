Tremont bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Tremont

Proof image

BBQ

Proof

2258 Professor Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cuban Steamed Buns (3)$12.00
Pork Belly, Pulled Pork, Carolina BBQ, House Pickles, Seared Bun
Meat/Sides/BBQ Sauce$18.00
Choose 1/2 lb of Meat, Two Sides, and a BBQ Sauce. Sauce is always on the side.
Big Brisket n' Cheese$15.00
14 hr Smoked CAB Brisket, 3 Cheese Sauce, Cherry Bourbon BBQ, Crispy Onions
More about Proof
Prosperity Social Club image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Prosperity Social Club

1109 Starkweather Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (866 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vegatarian Tofu Wings (5)$13.00
Panko Breaded and tossed in Buffalo Sauce. Side of Candied Jalapenos and Tofu Ranch
Potato Pierogi (4)$13.00
Topped with Sauteed Onions. Side of Sour Cream
Hungarian Stuffed Cabbage$17.00
Pork, Beef and Rice Wrapped in Cabbage atop Mashed Potatoes and topped with Hungarian Paprikash Sauce and Sauerkraut.
More about Prosperity Social Club
Barrio image

 

Barrio

806 Literary Rd, Tremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Stoner Shell$5.00
Flour soft + corn hard + queso + chorizo (D)
Barrio Box$11.00
Your choice of 2 El Jefe Selecciones Tacos with your choice of Chips + Guac or Queso
Bowl with Cilantro-Lime Rice$7.00
Cilantro -Lime Rice (V, GF)
More about Barrio

