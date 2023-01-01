Tremont breakfast spots you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosperity Social Club image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Prosperity Social Club

1109 Starkweather Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (866 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ethnic Platter$24.00
One Hungarian Stuffed Cabbage atop Mashed Potatoes and topped with Paprikash Sauerkraut sauce, Two Potato Pierogies with Grilled Onions and Sour Cream, One Potato Pancake with Apple Cranberry Chutney, Cabbage and Noodles with Kielbaski.
Beer Battered FIsh Fry$19.00
As Featured on the Travel Channel. Beer Battered Hand-dipped Haddock with Mac and Cheese and a side of Vinegar Slaw, Tartar Sauce and lemon wedge.
Cajun Shrimp Tacos (2)$10.00
With Tequila Lime Pico, Avocado, Vinegar Slaw, and Cilantro Crema
Barrio image

 

Barrio Tremont

806 Literary Rd, Tremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Barrio image

 

Barrio - Catering & Events

3190 W 63RD ST, CLEVELAND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
