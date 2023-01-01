Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve waffles

Marthie Ann's - 3625 Keith St

3625 Keith Street, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Fruity One Waffle$14.99
Candy Pecan, Fruit, butter, Honey Toasted Coconut, Whipped Cream
Kid waffle$5.00
Nashville Hot Waffle$13.99
Sweet, Savory and Spicy, Fried chicken, Waffle, Pickles and Nashville Hot Sauce
TACOS

Misfit Tacos - 810 Stuart Road

810 Stuart Road Northeast, Cleveland

Avg 4 (6 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
The Little Red Hen Chicken and Waffle$4.99
Buttermilk marinated, hand-breaded fried chicken, fried apples, sriracha-maple glaze, cherry butter and smoky bacon. All wrapped up in our house made waffle tortilla and finished with sriracha dust
