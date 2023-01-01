Waffles in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve waffles
Marthie Ann's - 3625 Keith St
3625 Keith Street, Cleveland
|The Fruity One Waffle
|$14.99
Candy Pecan, Fruit, butter, Honey Toasted Coconut, Whipped Cream
|Kid waffle
|$5.00
|Nashville Hot Waffle
|$13.99
Sweet, Savory and Spicy, Fried chicken, Waffle, Pickles and Nashville Hot Sauce
Misfit Tacos - 810 Stuart Road
810 Stuart Road Northeast, Cleveland
|The Little Red Hen Chicken and Waffle
|$4.99
Buttermilk marinated, hand-breaded fried chicken, fried apples, sriracha-maple glaze, cherry butter and smoky bacon. All wrapped up in our house made waffle tortilla and finished with sriracha dust