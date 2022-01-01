The Vegan Club

Go
13228 Shaker Square

Crab Burger$14.00
Pretzel Burger Bun, Heart of Palm and Artichoke Pattie, Nori Flakes, Spicy Mayo, Crispy Onion Strings, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Carrots, Cilantro, Avocado
A LA Carte Fried Oyster Mushrooms$7.00
Chorizo Hush Puppies$10.00
Served with avocado crema
Fettuccini Alfredo$18.00
cashews based alfredo sauce, topped with crispy brussel sprouts, fresh basil, grated parmesan
King Oyster Wings$12.00
Buttermilk battered King Oyster mushrooms, Carolina style mustard bbq sauce, bread and butter
Okra Fries$8.00
Chickpea battered Okra, cajun seasoning, cilantro-lime dipping sauce
Hot Chick' n Sandwich$15.00
Oyster Po'Boy$15.00
Pretzel Sub Bun, Chipotle Basil Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Cilantro, Pikliz (Pickled Cabbage and Veggies)
Black Bowl$15.00
Ancho chili black beans, wild rice mix, cilantro crema, pickled carrrot noodles, radish, green tomato salsa, avocado
Loaded Black Fries$12.00
13228 Shaker Square

Cleveland OH

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
