Cleveland Racquet Club

Private Member Owned Country Club. Not available for the public.

29825 Chagrin Blvd



Popular Items

BYO Omlette$8.00
served with toast
Chicken Fingers$8.00
Salmon$16.00
your choice of pan seared, grilled or blackened
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.00
swiss, bacon and side of honey mustard
Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.00
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.00
Club Burger$13.00
choice of angus beef, beyond burger or salmon burger
Southwest Salad$12.00
mixed greens, tomato, cheddar, black beans, corn salsa and avocado
Vegetable "Pasta"$12.00
Location

29825 Chagrin Blvd

Cleveland OH

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
