Cleveland's The Lounge

Hidden in the basement of the historic Boulder Dam Hotel is Boulder City’s Original Speakeasy, Cleveland's. Custom cocktails and conversation awaits you. We are Boulder City’s premier spot for live music so smooth you can hear the ice melting in your glass.

1305 Arizona st.

1305 Arizona st.

Boulder City NV

Sunday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
