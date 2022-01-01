Go
Toast

OFFICER DINING ROOM

Officer Dining Room for Cleveland County Detention Center

777 NW 63rd St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SOFT DRINK$1.25
See full menu

Location

777 NW 63rd St

Oklahoma City OK

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nhinja Sushi

No reviews yet

Fast, fun, and fresh just like our boys - Mikey, Kobe, Jojo

Industry Gastro Lounge

No reviews yet

We are a modern American restaurant that specializes in traditional dishes served with your favorite cocktails and draft beers. With over a dozen draft beers and a local beer program that we proudly showcase we guarantee to have something for you. Our fun and exciting cocktails will satisfy your curiosity or choose a classic cocktail done right. With over a dozen large televisions we are the main destination to catch a game or two.

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0044

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

No reviews yet

Oklahoma City

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston