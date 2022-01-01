Go
Cliff's Bar & Grill image

Cliff's Bar & Grill

Open today 10:00 AM - 3:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

3033 Monument Road

Jacksonville, FL 32225

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am

Location

3033 Monument Road, Jacksonville FL 32225

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Sugarfire Smoke House

No reviews yet

We’re doing something completely different at Sugarfire. We take the best traditions of the best barbecue cities in the U.S.A. to create a St. Louis-style barbecue that’s all its own. Our award-winning barbeque tantalizes taste buds with baby back ribs, juicy pulled pork, and the best beef brisket in town. And we’re famous for our specials: meaty mashups that defy logic and even gravity. Alongside the classics, we’ve ‘cued up andouille, artichokes, cheese curds, mushrooms, and more.

Siena’s Italian Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Potter’s House Soul Food - Southside

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Safe Harbor Seafood Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cliff's Bar & Grill

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston