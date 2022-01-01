Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Cliffside Park

Go
Cliffside Park restaurants
Toast

Cliffside Park restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Avo's Grill image

 

AVOS GRILL

720 Anderson Ave FLR 1, CLIFFSIDE PARK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN TENDERS$12.00
More about AVOS GRILL
Vincent's Restaurant and Pizzeria image

 

Vincent's Restaurant and Pizzeria

535 Anderson Ave, Cliffside Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fingers$8.00
More about Vincent's Restaurant and Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Cliffside Park

Caesar Salad

Calamari

Salmon

Chocolate Mousse

Rice Balls

Mozzarella Sticks

Map

More near Cliffside Park to explore

Astoria

Avg 4.3 (91 restaurants)

Moonachie

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Teaneck

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Fort Lee

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

North Bergen

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Carlstadt

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1756 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (56 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (293 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (365 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (539 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (296 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston