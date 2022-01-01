Go
Toast

The Deli + Marketplace

Urban Market + Deli

1837 Clifton Ave

No reviews yet

Location

1837 Clifton Ave

Baltimore MD

Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

North Ave Market

No reviews yet

Free play retro arcade games, classic style menu of burgers, fries & milkshakes with weekly and daily veggie specials. We offer signature cocktails, house wines & local craft beer with live entertainment on the weekends.

Agape House Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

CookHouse

No reviews yet

Online ordering.

The Tilted Row

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston