Clifton Club
Bar. Lounge. Garden.
3333 N Fitzhugh Ave.
Location
3333 N Fitzhugh Ave.
Dallas TX
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Village Baking Company
Come in and enjoy!
Velvet Taco
Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”
Beverley's Bistro & Bar
Beverley's is a lively, everyday neighborhood bistro serving American fare. It's a place where the community congregates for great food and cocktails.
Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
Enjoy Life, Enjoy Great Asian Food!