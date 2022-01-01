Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pretzels in
Clifton Heights
/
Clifton Heights
/
Pretzels
Clifton Heights restaurants that serve pretzels
JT Brewski's Pub
510 S. Oak Avenue, Primos
No reviews yet
Jumbo Soft Pretzel
$9.50
Large baked soft pretzel served with cheese dipping sauce and grain mustard.
More about JT Brewski's Pub
Bernie's Pretzel Bakery
500 E Providence Rd, Aldan
No reviews yet
Small Pretzel Nugget Tray
$25.00
More about Bernie's Pretzel Bakery
Browse other tasty dishes in Clifton Heights
Chicken Cheesesteaks
More near Clifton Heights to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(523 restaurants)
Media
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Ardmore
Avg 3.9
(10 restaurants)
Havertown
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Bryn Mawr
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Wynnewood
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Folsom
No reviews yet
Broomall
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Drexel Hill
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(523 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(63 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(280 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(230 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(188 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(556 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston