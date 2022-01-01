Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Clifton Heights

Go
Clifton Heights restaurants
Toast

Clifton Heights restaurants that serve pretzels

JT Brewski's Pub image

 

JT Brewski's Pub

510 S. Oak Avenue, Primos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jumbo Soft Pretzel$9.50
Large baked soft pretzel served with cheese dipping sauce and grain mustard.
More about JT Brewski's Pub
Bernie's Pretzel Bakery image

 

Bernie's Pretzel Bakery

500 E Providence Rd, Aldan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Pretzel Nugget Tray$25.00
More about Bernie's Pretzel Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in Clifton Heights

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Map

More near Clifton Heights to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Media

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Havertown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bryn Mawr

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Folsom

No reviews yet

Broomall

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (63 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (280 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (188 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (556 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston