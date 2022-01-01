Tacos in Clifton Heights

Go
Clifton Heights restaurants
Toast

Clifton Heights restaurants that serve tacos

Classic Pizza & Steaks image

 

Classic Pizza & Steaks

500 E. Providence Rd, Aldan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Pizza
Seasoned Ground Beef, Cheddar & Mozzarella, Topped w/ Lettuce, Tomato, & Sour Cream
More about Classic Pizza & Steaks

Browse other tasty dishes in Clifton Heights

Taco Pizza

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Map

More near Clifton Heights to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Havertown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Media

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Bryn Mawr

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Broomall

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Folsom

No reviews yet

Wynnewood

No reviews yet

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston