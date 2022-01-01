Clifton restaurants you'll love

Clifton restaurants
Toast
  • Clifton

Clifton's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Latin American
Must-try Clifton restaurants

Mighty Quinn's Barbeque image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Mighty Quinn's Barbeque

850 Route 3 West, Clifton

Avg 4.5 (2526 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket Sausage$13.50
Made with all naturally raised beef and freshly ground spices. Served with an optional assortment of pickled veggies & slaw.
Brisket
Slow-smoked for 22 hours before being hand-carved. Served with an optional assortment of pickled veggies & slaw.
Crispy Spicy Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Crispy chicken sandwich topped with Chile-Lime Sauce and garnished with pickled cucumbers and slaw.
More about Mighty Quinn's Barbeque
El Mangu Express Clifton image

 

El Mangu Express Clifton

1115 BLOOMFIELD AV, CLIFTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
COMBO #5$14.99
White Rice/Yellow, Whole Chicken, Fried Sweet Plantain, French Fries
Arroz Blanco/Amarillo, Pollo entero (Picado), Maduros, Papas Fritas
2L Soda —
COMBO #15$6.99
3 Golpes
1 Can of Soda --
Eggs, Salami, Cheese with Mashed Plantains
COMBO #14$8.99
4 Golpes
1 Can of Soda --
Eggs, Dominican Sausage, Cheese with Mashed Plantains
More about El Mangu Express Clifton
La Fortaleza image

BURRITOS • TACOS

La Fortaleza

591 Lexington Avenue, Clifton

Avg 4.1 (613 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Guacamole (New)$12.00
Made With Only The Freshest Michoacano Avocados, Jalapeno, Onion & Cilantro. Served With Oolden Tortilla Chips & Salsa.
Burrito (New)$11.00
10-inch flour tortilla with melted monterey jack & cheddar cheese served with rice, frijoles refritos, pico de gallo, crema Mexicana & guacamole -covered in your choice of salsa roja, verde o bandera. The tortilla is stuffed with your choice of the following: Vegetarian, Chicken, Steak, Carnitas Michoacan Style, Shrimp.
Fajitas (New)$15.00
Your Choice Of Meat Sauteed With Green Peppers & Onions. Served With Rice, Frijoles Refritos, Crema Mexicana, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole & Flour Tortillas.
More about La Fortaleza
Macondo image

EMPANADAS

Macondo

1154 main ave, Clifton

Avg 4.7 (292 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pan de Queso$1.50
Cheesy Bread
Avena$3.00
Oatmeal Smoothie
Empanada de Queso$1.75
Cheese Empanada
More about Macondo
All The Smoke barbecue image

 

All The Smoke barbecue

64.5 Market St., Clifton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Piggy Wiggy$11.00
pulled pork, crispy skin, slaw, liquid gold barbecue sauce, on a Kings Hawaiian bun
Molly Moo$14.00
brisket, horseradish cream, original bbq sauce, crispy onions, on a Kings Hawaiian bun
Sloppy joe$12.00
smoke turkey, slaw, gouda, bbq Russian dressing, on marble rye
More about All The Smoke barbecue
Burger Plus HALAL image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Burger Plus HALAL

1216 Main Ave, Clifton

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CRISPY FISH PLATTER$8.99
1 big pieve
CHICKEN PLATTER$8.99
More about Burger Plus HALAL
B&V Coffee image

 

B&V Coffee

852 Route 3 W, Clifton

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about B&V Coffee
Restaurant banner

 

Bitol

1061 Bloomfield ave, Clifton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
ENCHILADAS SUIZAS (STUFFED ROLLED UP TORTILLAS)$16.00
Stuffed rolled up tortillas, pulled chicken, fresco/cotija/monterey jack cheese, charred tomatillo salsa, al gratin.
TACOS DE CARNE ASADA$12.00
House adobo grilled hanger steak, avocado, black beans, pico de gallo, and lime.
TACOS DE POLLO$7.00
Adobockicken crackling, guacamole,grilled pineapple, and valentina-chile aioli.
More about Bitol
Main pic

 

Lakeview Bagel

78 Lakeview Avenue, Clifton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Lakeview Bagel
Restaurant banner

 

Somos tu Peru - Cafe

117 Lakeview Avenue, Clifton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Somos tu Peru - Cafe
Jamie's Cigar Bar & Restaurant image

 

Jamie's Cigar Bar & Restaurant

915 Bloomfield Avenue, Clifton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Jamie's Cigar Bar & Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Clifton

Enchiladas

Tacos

Brisket

