Clifton restaurants you'll love

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Mighty Quinn's Barbeque
850 Route 3 West, Clifton
|Brisket Sausage
|$13.50
Made with all naturally raised beef and freshly ground spices. Served with an optional assortment of pickled veggies & slaw.
|Brisket
Slow-smoked for 22 hours before being hand-carved. Served with an optional assortment of pickled veggies & slaw.
|Crispy Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Crispy chicken sandwich topped with Chile-Lime Sauce and garnished with pickled cucumbers and slaw.
El Mangu Express Clifton
1115 BLOOMFIELD AV, CLIFTON
|COMBO #5
|$14.99
White Rice/Yellow, Whole Chicken, Fried Sweet Plantain, French Fries
Arroz Blanco/Amarillo, Pollo entero (Picado), Maduros, Papas Fritas
2L Soda —
|COMBO #15
|$6.99
3 Golpes
1 Can of Soda --
Eggs, Salami, Cheese with Mashed Plantains
|COMBO #14
|$8.99
4 Golpes
1 Can of Soda --
Eggs, Dominican Sausage, Cheese with Mashed Plantains
BURRITOS • TACOS
La Fortaleza
591 Lexington Avenue, Clifton
|Guacamole (New)
|$12.00
Made With Only The Freshest Michoacano Avocados, Jalapeno, Onion & Cilantro. Served With Oolden Tortilla Chips & Salsa.
|Burrito (New)
|$11.00
10-inch flour tortilla with melted monterey jack & cheddar cheese served with rice, frijoles refritos, pico de gallo, crema Mexicana & guacamole -covered in your choice of salsa roja, verde o bandera. The tortilla is stuffed with your choice of the following: Vegetarian, Chicken, Steak, Carnitas Michoacan Style, Shrimp.
|Fajitas (New)
|$15.00
Your Choice Of Meat Sauteed With Green Peppers & Onions. Served With Rice, Frijoles Refritos, Crema Mexicana, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole & Flour Tortillas.
EMPANADAS
Macondo
1154 main ave, Clifton
|Pan de Queso
|$1.50
Cheesy Bread
|Avena
|$3.00
Oatmeal Smoothie
|Empanada de Queso
|$1.75
Cheese Empanada
All The Smoke barbecue
64.5 Market St., Clifton
|Piggy Wiggy
|$11.00
pulled pork, crispy skin, slaw, liquid gold barbecue sauce, on a Kings Hawaiian bun
|Molly Moo
|$14.00
brisket, horseradish cream, original bbq sauce, crispy onions, on a Kings Hawaiian bun
|Sloppy joe
|$12.00
smoke turkey, slaw, gouda, bbq Russian dressing, on marble rye
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Burger Plus HALAL
1216 Main Ave, Clifton
|CRISPY FISH PLATTER
|$8.99
1 big pieve
|CHICKEN PLATTER
|$8.99
Bitol
1061 Bloomfield ave, Clifton
|ENCHILADAS SUIZAS (STUFFED ROLLED UP TORTILLAS)
|$16.00
Stuffed rolled up tortillas, pulled chicken, fresco/cotija/monterey jack cheese, charred tomatillo salsa, al gratin.
|TACOS DE CARNE ASADA
|$12.00
House adobo grilled hanger steak, avocado, black beans, pico de gallo, and lime.
|TACOS DE POLLO
|$7.00
Adobockicken crackling, guacamole,grilled pineapple, and valentina-chile aioli.
Lakeview Bagel
78 Lakeview Avenue, Clifton
Somos tu Peru - Cafe
117 Lakeview Avenue, Clifton
Jamie's Cigar Bar & Restaurant
915 Bloomfield Avenue, Clifton