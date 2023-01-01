Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Avocado toast in
Clifton
/
Clifton
/
Avocado Toast
Clifton restaurants that serve avocado toast
Lakeview Bagel - 78 Lakeview Avenue
78 Lakeview Avenue, Clifton
No reviews yet
Avocado toast
$0.00
More about Lakeview Bagel - 78 Lakeview Avenue
Shannon Rose - Clifton
98 Kingsland Road, Clifton
No reviews yet
Multigrain Avocado Toast
$17.00
Smashed avocado, poached eggs, tomato jam, side salad
More about Shannon Rose - Clifton
Browse other tasty dishes in Clifton
Tacos
Ceviche
Burritos
Fajitas
Chicken Burritos
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Sandwiches
Sweet Potato Fries
More near Clifton to explore
Montclair
Avg 4.3
(30 restaurants)
Paterson
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Passaic
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Bloomfield
No reviews yet
East Rutherford
No reviews yet
Rutherford
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Lodi
No reviews yet
Garfield
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Verona
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2110 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(64 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(620 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1641 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(309 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1151 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(409 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(152 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston