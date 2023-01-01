Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Clifton

Go
Clifton restaurants
Toast

Clifton restaurants that serve caesar salad

Main pic

 

Lakeview Bagel - 78 Lakeview Avenue

78 Lakeview Avenue, Clifton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caesar Salad$0.00
More about Lakeview Bagel - 78 Lakeview Avenue
Item pic

 

Shannon Rose - Clifton

98 Kingsland Road, Clifton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Romaine, grilled chicken, parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing
More about Shannon Rose - Clifton

Browse other tasty dishes in Clifton

Steak Tacos

Reuben

Chicken Wraps

Tortas

Ceviche

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Chicken Tenders

Fajitas

Map

More near Clifton to explore

Montclair

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Paterson

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Passaic

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Bloomfield

No reviews yet

East Rutherford

No reviews yet

Rutherford

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Lodi

No reviews yet

Garfield

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2110 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (64 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1641 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (309 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1151 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston