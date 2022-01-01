Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Clifton

Go
Clifton restaurants
Toast

Clifton restaurants that serve calamari

Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Burger Plus HALAL

1216 Main Ave, Clifton

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari$6.99
More about Burger Plus HALAL
El Mangu Express Clifton image

 

El Mangu Express Clifton

1115 BLOOMFIELD AV, CLIFTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamares Fritos/Fried Calamari$14.00
More about El Mangu Express Clifton

Browse other tasty dishes in Clifton

Carne Asada

Croissants

Bacon Egg Sandwiches

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

Crispy Chicken

Home Fries

Map

More near Clifton to explore

Montclair

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Paterson

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Passaic

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Rutherford

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Bloomfield

No reviews yet

Verona

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Garfield

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

East Rutherford

No reviews yet

Lodi

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1554 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (506 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1302 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (838 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston