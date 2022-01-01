Enchiladas in Clifton
Clifton restaurants that serve enchiladas
BURRITOS • TACOS
La Fortaleza
591 Lexington Avenue, Clifton
|Enchiladas (New)
|$12.00
Corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat, coated in smooth salsa roja, verde or bander & a touch of crema Mexicana -all topped with lettuce, melted cheese & avocado.
Bitol
1061 Bloomfield ave, Clifton
|ENCHILADAS SUIZAS (STUFFED ROLLED UP TORTILLAS)
|$21.00
Stuffed rolled up tortillas, pulled chicken, fresco/cotija/monterey jack cheese, charred tomatillo salsa, al gratin.
|ENCHILADAS DE MOLE (STUFFED ROLLED UP TORTILLAS)
|$22.00
Stuffed rolled up tortillas, a trio of mexican cheeses, cilantro, red onions, roasted adobo potatoes, and bitol mole.