Enchiladas in Clifton

Clifton restaurants
Clifton restaurants that serve enchiladas

BURRITOS • TACOS

La Fortaleza

591 Lexington Avenue, Clifton

Avg 4.1 (613 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas (New)$12.00
Corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat, coated in smooth salsa roja, verde or bander & a touch of crema Mexicana -all topped with lettuce, melted cheese & avocado.
Bitol

1061 Bloomfield ave, Clifton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
ENCHILADAS SUIZAS (STUFFED ROLLED UP TORTILLAS)$21.00
Stuffed rolled up tortillas, pulled chicken, fresco/cotija/monterey jack cheese, charred tomatillo salsa, al gratin.
ENCHILADAS DE MOLE (STUFFED ROLLED UP TORTILLAS)$22.00
Stuffed rolled up tortillas, a trio of mexican cheeses, cilantro, red onions, roasted adobo potatoes, and bitol mole.
