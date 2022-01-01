Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish tacos in
Clifton
/
Clifton
/
Fish Tacos
Clifton restaurants that serve fish tacos
Tacos Matamoros Restaurant
213 Parker Avenue, Clifton
No reviews yet
Tacos de Pescado (Fish tacos)
$12.00
More about Tacos Matamoros Restaurant
BURRITOS • TACOS
La Fortaleza - Clifton
591 Lexington Avenue, Clifton
Avg 4.1
(613 reviews)
Baja Fish Tacos (New)
$13.00
More about La Fortaleza - Clifton
