Flan in Clifton

Clifton restaurants
Clifton restaurants that serve flan

BURRITOS • TACOS

La Fortaleza

591 Lexington Avenue, Clifton

Avg 4.1 (613 reviews)
Takeout
Flan (New)$8.00
More about La Fortaleza
EMPANADAS

Macondo

1154 main ave, Clifton

Avg 4.7 (292 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flan de Queso$5.00
More about Macondo

