Flan in
Clifton
/
Clifton
/
Flan
Clifton restaurants that serve flan
BURRITOS • TACOS
La Fortaleza
591 Lexington Avenue, Clifton
Avg 4.1
(613 reviews)
Flan (New)
$8.00
More about La Fortaleza
EMPANADAS
Macondo
1154 main ave, Clifton
Avg 4.7
(292 reviews)
Flan de Queso
$5.00
More about Macondo
