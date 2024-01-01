Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Leche cake in Clifton

Go
Clifton restaurants
Toast

Clifton restaurants that serve leche cake

El Mangu Express Clifton image

 

El Mangu Express Clifton

1115 BLOOMFIELD AV, CLIFTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quatros Leche/ 4 Milk Cake$4.00
Tres Leches/ Three Milk Cake$4.00
More about El Mangu Express Clifton
Restaurant banner

 

Habanero - 729 Van Houten Avenue (Rear)

729 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tres Leches Cake$6.50
More about Habanero - 729 Van Houten Avenue (Rear)

