Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp tacos in
Clifton
/
Clifton
/
Shrimp Tacos
Clifton restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Tacos Matamoros Restaurant
213 Parker Avenue, Clifton
No reviews yet
Tacos de Camaron (Shrimp tacos)
$12.00
More about Tacos Matamoros Restaurant
BURRITOS • TACOS
La Fortaleza
591 Lexington Avenue, Clifton
Avg 4.1
(613 reviews)
Shrimp Tacos (New)
$16.00
More about La Fortaleza
Browse other tasty dishes in Clifton
Burritos
French Fries
Egg Sandwiches
Fajitas
Tacos
Croissants
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Burritos
More near Clifton to explore
Montclair
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Paterson
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Passaic
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Bloomfield
No reviews yet
Rutherford
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Verona
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Garfield
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Lodi
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
East Rutherford
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1608 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(520 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1354 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(218 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(856 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(120 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston