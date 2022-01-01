Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Clifton

Clifton restaurants
Clifton restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Tacos Matamoros Restaurant

213 Parker Avenue, Clifton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tacos de Camaron (Shrimp tacos)$12.00
More about Tacos Matamoros Restaurant
BURRITOS • TACOS

La Fortaleza

591 Lexington Avenue, Clifton

Avg 4.1 (613 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos (New)$16.00
More about La Fortaleza

