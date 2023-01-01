Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Clifton Park

Clifton Park restaurants
Clifton Park restaurants that serve brisket

Dotty Lou's BBQ X Druthers Brewing Co.

12 Southside Dr, Clifton Park

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brisket Burnt Ends$17.00
Brown Sugar Apple Habanero glazed brisket, sprinkled with golden pork dust. Served over potato bread Texas Toast.
Brisket Quesatacos (2)$14.00
Chopped brisket, melty cheese, pico de gallo, cilantro, crispy corn flour tortilla and our Birria style consomme for dipping. Two tacos per order.
Brisket Elote$18.00
Our street corn dip topped with brisket, Cotija cheese, cowboy candy, hot sauce, cilantro, and a lime for squeezing.
More about Dotty Lou's BBQ X Druthers Brewing Co.
Saigon Spring

1683 U.S. 9, Halfmoon

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
pho chin (brisket noodle soup)$14.00
Hot soup of beef bone broth, served with rice noodles, sliced brisket. Topped with onions, scallions & cilantro. Served with jalapenos, bean sprouts, fresh lime, hoisin & sriracha hot sauce on the side.
pho tai chin bo vien (rare beef, brisket, meatball)$15.00
pho chin bo vien (brisket & meatball noodle soup)$14.00
Hot soup of beef bone broth, served with rice noodles, sliced brisket, meatball. Topped with onions, scallions & cilantro. Served with jalapenos, bean sprouts, fresh lime, hoisin & sriracha hot sauce on the side.
More about Saigon Spring

