Brisket in Clifton Park

More about Dotty Lou's BBQ X Druthers Brewing Co.
Dotty Lou's BBQ X Druthers Brewing Co.
12 Southside Dr, Clifton Park
|Brisket Burnt Ends
|$17.00
Brown Sugar Apple Habanero glazed brisket, sprinkled with golden pork dust. Served over potato bread Texas Toast.
|Brisket Quesatacos (2)
|$14.00
Chopped brisket, melty cheese, pico de gallo, cilantro, crispy corn flour tortilla and our Birria style consomme for dipping. Two tacos per order.
|Brisket Elote
|$18.00
Our street corn dip topped with brisket, Cotija cheese, cowboy candy, hot sauce, cilantro, and a lime for squeezing.
More about Saigon Spring
Saigon Spring
1683 U.S. 9, Halfmoon
|pho chin (brisket noodle soup)
|$14.00
Hot soup of beef bone broth, served with rice noodles, sliced brisket. Topped with onions, scallions & cilantro. Served with jalapenos, bean sprouts, fresh lime, hoisin & sriracha hot sauce on the side.
|pho tai chin bo vien (rare beef, brisket, meatball)
|$15.00
|pho chin bo vien (brisket & meatball noodle soup)
|$14.00
Hot soup of beef bone broth, served with rice noodles, sliced brisket, meatball. Topped with onions, scallions & cilantro. Served with jalapenos, bean sprouts, fresh lime, hoisin & sriracha hot sauce on the side.